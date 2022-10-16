Glenwood's Light House expands to a second location in Bellevue, Nebraska

BELLEVUE, Neb. — A successful Glenwood coffee shop and café is expanding its business and faith ministry across the Missouri River.

After 38 years of “wonderful” but “hard work,” Bellevue’s Downtown Coffee Shop shut its doors Oct. 1, owner Christine Kouba said. In its place is the second location of Light House, which will also remain in operation at 10 S. Vine St. in Glenwood.

Kouba said the downtown Bellevue shop didn’t close to a lack of customers. Business was booming, she said, even despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Experiencing some health issues, Kouba said it was time to close. Then the right people came who could replace the Olde Towne staple, so she sold the business.

Light House held a soft opening for friends and family Oct. 12, and officially opened Thursday, owner Tracey Colgrove said. A grand opening is planned after a remodel in November, for which the shop will be closed for a few days.

Window coverings will be opened up to brighten the space. New tables will fill the room.

Colgrove said the shop is going for a rustic look with barn wood and corrugated tin because of the new Frontier District revitalization effort, which includes luxury apartments being built across the street at the site of the former city hall complex. New businesses, including possibly a grocery store, are planned.

With all this excitement regarding downtown, Colgrove said Bellevue stuck out as a spot for expansion.

“We want to be a part of celebrating the old Bellevue and the new Bellevue,” Colgrove said.

Colgrove said he appreciates that Olde Towne feels like a small town because people are so nice to one another. He wants to be part of the Bellevue community by participating in trunk-or-treats and Christmas celebrations.

He said he also chose Bellevue because there was a great need for the Light House ministry, as the city has the highest poverty rate in Sarpy County. The ministry is focused on supporting people, no matter where they’re at in their faith journey, Colgrove said.

“It’s not our mission to sit there and push religion on people,” Colgrove said. “We want to love people where they’re at.”

He said that they intend to better the community by partnering with nonprofits like Lift Up Sarpy County as well as giving food to people in need. A bread program, in partnership with Hy-Vee, will allow Light House to give out bread to those in need.

He hopes Light House can act as a nonjudgmental gathering space for people to come together and feel like they belong.

“This is a place for all people to come,” Colgrove said.

To facilitate that community, Colgrove intends to hold Bible studies eventually, like he does at the Glenwood location. He may also have musicians perform.

Colgrove said Light House is focused on both serving great coffee and great food, using as much locally sourced products as possible.

The café and coffee shop has a small but growing menu, Colgrove said. Soon, it will be even bigger than the Glenwood location.

He hopes the gourmet coffee, roasted in St. Joseph, Missouri, will help attract younger customers. They’ll also offer some specialty flavors.

Lighter and medium roasts are Ethiopian and Guatemalan, and he said they’re getting a darker roast that will likely be Belizean. They’ll also be adding an espresso machine and blended iced coffee drinks.

As for food, specials will be rotated on a daily basis. They’ll include Mexican food, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and creative ideas on Thursdays.

“You’re not going to find that this day is exactly the same as the next,” Colgrove said.

Gluten free cinnamon rolls and vegetarian omelet scrambles offer options for people with dietary restrictions. Desserts will include ice cream in the future, as well as coffee-flavored macarons.

Those interested in trying out Light House can for breakfast and lunch. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 6 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. It’s located at 119 W Mission Ave. in Bellevue.