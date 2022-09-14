 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Go Wild for Conservation event approaches

  • 0

Ignite your adventurous side and Go Wild for Conservation.

Join Pottawattamie Conservation for a silent and live auction, Full Fledged Brewing Company beer tasting, Barley’s burgers and food, a growler and wine pull, and the premiere of Pottawattamie Conservation’s “Fire on the Prairie” video.

The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29, at at The Plaza courtyard, Mid-America Center Entertainment District, 1 Arena Way. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Online registration is required to bid on auction items.

The event is for attendees ages 21 and over and helps support conservation efforts and Pottawattamie County parks.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by clicking the “Register Now” button at pottconservation.com/calendar/go_wild_for_conservation_2022/2022-09-29 or by calling 712-328-5638. Tickets may be purchased through Friday, Sept. 23.

People are also reading…

Your donation supports the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation and the Gary & Beth Matters Environmental Education Scholarship Fund, helping fund land management projects, county park improvements and environmental education programming for all ages.

This event is held in coordination with an online auction that runs Sept. 22 to Sept. 29. Check pottconservation.com for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This cool blue mineral was found in the heat of a volcano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert