Go Wild for Conservation event approaches

Ignite your adventurous side and Go Wild for Conservation.
Join Pottawattamie Conservation for a silent and live auction, Full Fledged Brewing Company beer tasting, Barley’s burgers and food, a growler and wine pull, and the premiere of Pottawattamie Conservation’s “Fire on the Prairie” video.
The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 29, at at The Plaza courtyard, Mid-America Center Entertainment District, 1 Arena Way. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Online registration is required to bid on auction items.
The event is for attendees ages 21 and over and helps support conservation efforts and Pottawattamie County parks.
Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by clicking the “Register Now” button at pottconservation.com/calendar/go_wild_for_conservation_2022/2022-09-29 or by calling 712-328-5638. Tickets may be purchased through Friday, Sept. 23.
People are also reading…
Your donation supports the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation and the Gary & Beth Matters Environmental Education Scholarship Fund, helping fund land management projects, county park improvements and environmental education programming for all ages.
This event is held in coordination with an online auction that runs Sept. 22 to Sept. 29. Check pottconservation.com for updates.