The goats have returned to the brush at Big Lake Park to take care of business.

Over the next month, a total of 30 goats will graze one and a half acres of overgrown land and invasive plant species. The goats are provided by a local rancher who leases them through a goat grazing network, Goats on the Go.

"When the goats arrive, the grading is uneven and there may be hidden safety risks," explained Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation director Vincent Martorello. "We bring in the goats first and they do an incredible job clearing things out. And then we're able to go in and take over the mowing or management of that area easily."

Once the goats arrive, they are contained within an electric fence and are free to roam and work within the boundaries of the park until their task is complete.

"They just graze, sleep, repeat," Martorello said of the goats, who on average can consume 4% of their body weight each day.

Goats aren't only cost-effective, efficient and safer on rugged land, they're also the best option for the environment. Goats will eat almost any plant down to the nub without disturbing the soil and for reasons you can likely infer, they produce free fertilizer also.

Last year, the goats cleared five acre of unwanted vegetation at Big Lake, as well as weeds and brush along the riverfront at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park.

"I think it's fun for the community to go out and see something that's not maybe typically done," Martorello said. "Between the feedback from the public, the cost savings and the ability for us to focus on other priorities, it's worked out well for us."

Anyone interested in seeing the hircine helpers in action can stop by the park and check them out, but the city requests that no one approaches the fenced area.