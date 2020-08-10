Goats, landscape and food highlight Goat Trek

Kim Nauman of Ottumwa was in the area with her wife, Katie, and their daughter, Elaina Larson, age 10, to visit the Henry Doorly Zoo, heard about the event and decided to attend, she said.

The morning hikers weren’t too fearful of the goats but were clearly surprised by the size of the herd, which numbered about 50. However, as it turned out, the adult goats ran ahead to their favorite grazing ground, leaving the kids (the four-legged kind) behind to entertain the guests. The kids born this spring were approachable and gentle, and one named Molly, who always seemed to be at the tail end, soon became a favorite.

Molly was just born this spring but wasn’t the youngest of those on the hike, Oamek said.

“But she had some problems, so we bottle fed her – so she’s more attached to humans,” she said.

The goats were accompanied, but not really herded, by several Great Pyrenees. The large, fluffy dogs are sometimes used to protect livestock.