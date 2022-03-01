'Going for Gold' is 2022 Celebrate CB theme

Celebrate CB week will be here before you know it.

The 712 Initiative and partners announced Tuesday that the annual celebration of all things Council Bluffs will be held May 9 through May 15, with this year's parade featuring the theme "Going for Gold" -- to not only tie in with it being an Olympic year, but also celebrate the parade's 50th anniversary.

Three notable athletes from Council Bluffs will be recognized as Grand Marshals for the parade, the organization said in a release. Thomas Gilman, a bronze medalist in wrestling at the 2020 Olympic games; David Kjeldgaard, a National Wrestling Hall of Fame member and Josh Turek, a four-time Paralympian and medal winner in wheelchair basketball.

The parade will be held on May 14.

“It gives me a great amount of pride to be recognized and to be able to be the grand marshal of the parade in front of my city,” Turek said in a release. “It is very humbling, and I feel very honored to be able to have this opportunity.”

This year’s event will also bring back the carnival, with River City Carnival offering amusement at Bayliss Park Thursday through Sunday during Celebrate CB week.

Raj Chopra, former Council Bluffs Schools superintendent, helped start Celebrate CB week 50 years ago.

“We are thrilled to bring Celebrate CB back and to celebrate an incredible 50 years of this event while also recognizing our hometown world athletes,” 712 Initiative CEO Sheryl Garst said in the release. “Council Bluffs Community Schools created this celebration to instill community pride with the school children. 2022 is a year to celebrate on how far we have come as a community, honoring our past and celebrating each other and this wonderful community we call home.”

THE 2022 LINEUP

Mayors Proclamation -- Monday, May 9

At 3:45 p.m., Mayor Matt Walsh will declare May 9-15 as Celebrate CB week.

Clean Sweep -- Tuesday, May 10

The Clean Sweep event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. for a community-wide spring cleaning. Last year, the community collected 3,500 pounds of garbage. Refreshments will be given for volunteers. To volunteer, go to the712initiative.org.

Scavenger hunt -- There will be a community-wide scavenger hunt throughout the week. Thanks to partner the Iowa West Foundation, the hunt will be conducted on the free Otocast app. Prizes will be awarded for visiting notable sites in Council Bluffs throughout the week leading up to the parade. More details coming soon, 712 said in the release.

Farmer’s market and carnival opening -- Thursday, May 12

The carnival at Bayliss Park will run May 12 to 15. The carnival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The farmers market will also be present at the park on Thursday evening from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the south side of Bayliss Park.

Agriculture cookout -- Friday, May 13

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee will host its annual cookout, sponsored by the Southwest Iowa Education Foundation. Proceeds will go to students perusing the field of agriculture. Tables and chairs will be in the southeast area of Bayliss Park.

Celebrate CB Parade and free kids activities -- Saturday, May 14

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will wind its way through the downtown streets. Following the parade, there will be free children's activities in the southeast corner of Bayliss Park.

To register for the parade, go to the712initiative.org/events/celebrate-cb. Registration ends on May 1.

712 noted that while the Celebrate CB parade has historically taken place on the third Saturday of May, this year's parade will take place on the second Saturday of May.

Celebrate CB week is presented by Centris First Federal Credit Union, 712 said in the release.

