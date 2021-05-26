Golf tourney to take aim at Alzheimer's disease

The Jack Young Memorial Foundation’s 10th Annual Jack Young Memorial Round to Remember Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for June 18 at Dodge Riverside Golf Course.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The tournament will be part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day events, according to a press release from the foundation. It’s the same weekend as the Summer Solstice — the day of the year with the most minutes of sunlight. The Alzheimer’s Association encourages people to get active during the solstice to raise money to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease. For more information on The Longest Day, visit bit.ly/2SlBz4Z.

COVID-19 has impacted everyone but especially those who suffer from Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, according to a press release from the foundation. In the United States, Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths have increased 16% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone knows someone who has Alzheimer’s disease,” the organization said.

Between 2000 and 2018, deaths from heart disease have decreased by 7.8%, while deaths from Alzheimer’s disease have increased by 146%.