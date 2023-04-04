Area golfers are encouraged to get out their clubs and get back in the swing to support a local cause.

The eighth annual Southwest Iowa Leadership Golf Scramble will tee off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Bent Tree Golf Course.

The golf tournament is a fundraiser for the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy, a four-day leadership development program for incoming eighth-graders from Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, Treynor and Underwood Community School Districts and St. Albert Catholic School.

The program, started 33 years ago, emphasizes team building, communication, problem solving, goal setting, service learning and leadership styles. No student selected is turned away based on ability to pay.

The camp is directed by Deb Masker, an instructional coach and International Baccalaureate coordinator at Kirn Middle School. She has also been a National History Day teacher-sponsor for more than 30 years.

Organizers are looking for a tournament sponsor ($2,500), fairway sponsor ($1,500), hole sponsors and pin prizes.

The registration fee is $340 per foursome, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, prizes and a post-event meal. To register online, visit bit.ly/3JqGUjv.

Checks should be made payable to Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy and mailed by April 17 to: 3318 Railroad Highway, Neola, IA 51559 or to Kirn Middle School, 100 North Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503. For more information, call Masker at 402-689-8266.