Bloom Works Floral kicked off Good Neighbor Day on Wednesday by giving away roses from a canopy on the sidewalk in front of the store at 142 W. Broadway.

To add to the festivities, Bluffs Country KXCB-FM 106.5 broadcast its morning show from a booth next to them, and J’s Coffee served a couple flavors of coffee from a nearby stand.

Members of the public were offered a dozen free roses and asked to keep one and give away the rest in observance of Good Neighbor Day.

It’s the 18th year Bloom Works has celebrated the occasion by giving away flowers, said owner Alisa Roth. The event was started by FTD, a national floral wire service.

“The second year after we opened, it was an FTD thing, so we just thought we’d try it,” she said. “We gave away about 100 roses, and it just kept growing.”

Now Bloom Works usually gives away 10,000 roses on Good Neighbor Day with the help of local sponsors, Roth said.

“It’s just the act of giving with no strings attached,” she said.

They encourage others to pass the favor along and have a great day.

For the last 16 years, Memory Mescher has helped by delivering flowers to the Council Bluffs and Lewis Township Fire Stations and the city, county and state law enforcement agencies.

“The law enforcement doesn’t have time to do this,” she said.

Mary Mason of Interfaith Response picked up some to give to volunteers at the nonprofit relief organization.

“It’s for everything they do,” she said.

Melissa McLean picked up flowers Wednesday morning with her son, Keaton, 8, and daughter Jacqueline, 5.

“We’ve participated in this the last couple years,” Melissa McLean said. “It’s usually just me, but they wanted to take some to their teachers.”

Brandi Luther, who works at Anawim Housing, planned to share some with their clients.

Tierra Wells picked up some to give to her boyfriend, and Marcus Hagedorn got some for his girlfriend.

“I do it every year,” he said.

National Good Neighbor Day has been observed on Sept. 28 since it was established in 1978 by President Jimmy Carter, but many cities designate their own dates to celebrate the holiday, such as March 20, July 4 or Nov. 12.

The National Good Neighbor Day website has a “Good Neighbor Pledge.” The pledge includes: “I pledge to be the good neighbor. With the goal of becoming a more connected and caring community, I will be a person who lives with kindness and concern for my neighbors....”

“Good neighbors make great neighborhoods,” the website states.

