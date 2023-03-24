top story
Google plans no changes at local data centers
A Google spokesperson says "no plans have changed" regarding the company's data centers in Council Bluffs, Omaha or Papillion, Nebraska.
The statement was made to an inquiry by The Nonpareil in the wake of layoffs across the tech industry, including a planned 6% reduction in Google's workforce announced in January.
"I can confirm that no plans have changed in Papillion, Omaha or Council Bluffs," a Google spokesperson said in an email.
The company's announced plans include an expansion in Council Bluffs. It is also working on reducing its carbon footprint, stating in an environmental impact report last year that its data centers deliver about five times the computing power using the same amount of electricity.
"We have always been proud to operate some of the most efficient data centers in the industry," a spokesperson told The Nonpareil. "We have the ambitious goal of operating on 24/7 carbon-free energy (CFE) by 2030, and continue to make progress towards this goal."