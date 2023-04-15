For the first time in nearly a decade, Google visited Wilson Middle School Friday as part of their Online Safety Roadshow aimed to empower young people with tools and training to safely explore online.

Google representatives, Denna Nazem and Samantha Heyman joined Senator Dan Dawson and Mayor Matt Walsh to talk through five crucial components of internet safety: “Share with care,” “Don’t fall for fakes,” “Secure your secrets,” “It’s cool to be kind” and “When in doubt talk it out.”

Google, which has a Data Center in Council Bluffs, updated their Digital Safety and Citizenship Curriculum in 2020 under the title, “Be Internet Awesome.” The program aims to help Gen Alpha, the first generation of digital natives, learn how to practice online safety. Although some schools have a level of internet safety tied into their curriculum, Google found that only four in 10 parents feel confident enough to talk to their family about online safety and that over 50% of parents have never received online safety training themselves.

The interactive event engaged the students throughout and exemplified the dangers of misusing the internet. During the assembly, Heyman told students that she had sent them a photo placed under their seat. Students giggled as they viewed the silly photo, which was meant to be embarrassing. This represented the permanence of photos sent or posted online.

They represented virality by showing Rihanna’s Half Time performance, which has amassed 139 million views in just two months. This was followed by another viral video of a basketball player slipping and falling in a puddle. These examples aim to help kids understand the internet’s scale and reach, encouraging them to think twice before posting.

Not only should kids and teens be mindful of their own posts but also how they interact with their peers’ content online. Google encourages students to treat others the same way they’d want to be treated and block and report inappropriate behavior on the internet.

“Whether in person or online, mean or harassing comments and behaviors don’t feel good,” said Nazem. “It’s helpful to know how to handle this behavior and when to contact an adult.”

The assembly also touched on common internet scams like phishing. Phishing scams have increased in recent years. They are usually fraudulent emails or messages sent pretending to be from a reputable company, to gain personal information from the recipient, like passwords and bank information.

“Try not to help them,” Nazem said. “Always check with a parent or trusted adult before providing personal information online.”

Wilson Middle School students held true or false reversible signs and were quizzed on internet safety facts throughout the rally. State Sen. Dan Dawson joined in on the fun for a game of password face-off. Ultimately, Dawson chose “N0School$$23” to an eruption of laughter and applause.

Nazem and Heyman also shared common mistakes made with privacy protection online. These mistakes include using a phone password, not sharing passwords with friends and always logging out before closing the browser window.

The assembly acted as a Drivers Ed to the web, a quick and easy way to teach young people about their digital footprint.