Sometimes it's hard to ask for help.

But for anyone in the metropolitan area who is hungry, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh wants them to know it's OK to ask for help.

"We are a community of great pride," Walsh told The Nonpareil during a press event Tuesday at Food Bank for the Heartland.

"Food insecurity has always been an issue, but in these high inflationary times, it becomes even more of an issue," he added. "We're here. We want to help you."

Walsh joined Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Papillion Mayor David Black to celebrate a $150,000 donation to Food Bank for the Heartland made by Google, which operates data centers in all three metro area communities.

The Food Bank for the Heartland, in turn, supports local residents through a network of partnerships that saw about a 25% increase over the past year, serving more than 1.6 million people. Google's gift will provide hundreds of thousands of meals, providing "not only nutritious food but pathways to self-sufficiency throughout the Midwest," said Matt Sexton, Google’s regional head of data center public affairs in Nebraska and Iowa.

“Google is excited to make a difference in the Heartland and help our most vulnerable neighbors during these unprecedented times," Sexton said.

Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland, estimated the donation will provide up to 600,000 meals for families across a 93-county service area that includes 16 counties in western Iowa.

"We are beyond grateful for Google’s support in the fight against hunger," Barks said. "It will make a lasting impact on neighbors making unthinkable decisions right now, as the cost of everyday essentials continues to rise."

Food Bank for the Heartland estimates that one out of every 10 people in its service area faces food insecurity, including one in seven children.

Walsh noted that children in the Council Bluffs Community School District can eat free breakfast and lunch at school, but they may not have food on the weekends or for dinner, so they require assistance to avoid going to bed hungry.

"The work that's done here by Food Bank for the Heartland is amazing," Walsh said.

Walsh praised Google as a "good corporate citizen," not only for Tuesday's donation but for assisting the Council Bluffs schools with getting Chromebooks into the hands of children and for working with the city, schools and other partners to bring the BLink Wi-Fi network to the community.

"They're seeing the need in the community and they want to help," Walsh said.

Google opened its first data center in Council Bluffs in 2009, and it operates its largest operational site in the world right here, Sexton said. The company continued to expand its footprint in the metro area with a data center in Papillion, Nebraska, in 2019 and announced last year it intends to build a new data center on the northwest side of Omaha.

"We take for granted how unique the Omaha metro area is," Papillion Mayor David Black said. "You go to a lot of places in the nation, there's intense competition and not cooperation. And while we cooperate, we have intense competition amongst the cities — I want to beat Omaha and Council Bluffs every time, but if I lose, that's who I want to lose to — it's making the metro stronger, and I think the cooperation we see here is really unique in the nation."

Black said that cooperation extends beyond local government into the area's corporate and philanthropic communities. While Papillion is regarded as a more affluent Omaha suburb, Black said it still has needs with families experiencing food insecurity, homelessness and other challenges.

"The schools do a lot of work, the churches do a lot of work," he said. "Together we’re building a more resilient, healthier community."

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Google's gift may help someone you know — "a friend, a neighbor or a classmate," one of the 177,000 estimated people facing food insecurity in the region.

"We are able to respond to this issue through strong partnerships, like Mayor Black was talking about, with organizations like the Food Bank of the Heartland and businesses like Google. We are a community of passion — I think we all know that — and we strive to provide resources to address significant need."