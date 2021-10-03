GOP leader sees session on one issue only: redistricting

DES MOINES — The top Republican in the state Senate says his members are upset by a “federal overreach” from the Democratic Biden administration, but expects to deal only with the redistricting issue — and not other topics — this week when the GOP-led Iowa Legislature meets in special session.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said he has been talking individually with senators in his 32-member caucus to gauge support for the new election boundaries for congressional and legislative districts drawn by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency and plans to make his recommendation in closed-caucus when they convene Tuesday.

However, he did not indicate what he will recommend other than that the Legislature abide by the rules spelled out in Iowa law that prescribe lawmakers must take an “up-or-down” vote on the new maps and seek a second version from the agency if they reject the first. Because results from the 2020 Census were delayed, lawmakers will be working under a tight timeline set by the Iowa Supreme Court.

“As with all pieces of legislation that we consider, we’ll make a final decision when we go to caucus on Tuesday,” Whitver said in an interview Friday. “We’ll gavel in at 10, we’ll go to caucus and make a final decision on the map.