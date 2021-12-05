GOP leaders seeking Iowa income tax ‘moon shot’

More cautious views

However, three other forum members — Rep. Lee Hein. R-Monticello, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, and ranking House and Senate Democrats Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque and Rep. Dave Jacoby of Coralville, ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee — took a more cautious view.

The three advocated for returning surplus revenue to Iowa taxpayers while meeting budgetary obligations and revisiting policy discussions related to local property tax burdens and tax credits already on the books for corporations and various taxpayer classes.

“It’s an overpayment. It’s their money. We’re going to try to give it back to the taxpayer,” Hein said. “There are a multitude of ways to do that, whether it’s a cut in rates, property tax relief — there’s lots of different ways.

“It could be as easy as writing a check. We’re looking at studying all the different options and absolutely we need to refund some of that over-taxation.”

At the same time, Hein said legislators have to be “careful” in how they deal with surplus dollars that are one-time resources.