Gorman, Peterson, Hunter, Danielsen advance in primary

After the City Council primary election Tuesday, four out of the seven candidates are moving on to the general election.
Retired firefighter Steve Gorman, Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Peterson, real estate agent Joe Don Hunter and health care professional Lindsey Danielsen took the top four spots, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office.
Gorman, who finished with 551 votes (26.86% of ballots), said he’s happy to be on the top of the primary, but knows there is still work that needs to be done.
“I’m going to continue ramping up the campaign and I know it’s going to get competitive,” he said. “It’s a real honor when you get a vote from a citizen you are hoping to represent in the future.”
A focus Gorman has is on neighborhood issues and improving the quality and safety of neighborhoods within the city. Other concerns Gorman has are affordable property taxes and prioritizing infrastructure on roads in Council Bluffs.
Peterson, who followed Gorman with 476 votes (23.21%), said he feels pretty confident with where he’s at with his campaign, but would like to see more voters come out to the polls.
“I hope to get more (in-person) time with people until the general election,” Peterson said. “I’d like to get out and share my message about why I’m running.”
Peterson said he has three plans for Council Bluffs if elected to the City Council -- responsible economic development, fiscal responsibility and being an advocate for families in Council Bluffs. Another focus Peterson has is removing barriers for small businesses and creating environments within the city that will attract talent and visitors to the community.
Hunter received 382 votes (18.63%) and said he’s excited to get to work and continue the campaign.
“I’m planning to engage with as many people as I can in the community until the general election,” Hunter said. “I’m hoping to encourage people to come out and vote.”
Hunter said he is running for City Council to make sure younger generations have opportunities in the community including being able to find work, own their own homes and live in a city that reflects their values. He wants to focus on how the city will attract businesses and see the opportunities those businesses will provide community members.
Danielsen received 371 votes (18.09%) and it feels awesome to be one of the final four and that she has some steps in place to continue the campaign until the general election.
“I have a lot of plans to meet with the Council Bluffs Police Department and attend their meetings and talk with the chief and I met with the Council Bluffs Fire Department and talked with one of their chiefs as well,” she said. “I’m going to continue focusing on any absentees and continue to attend meetings.”
Concerns Danielsen discussed are homelessness, a clean environment and bringing people to Council Bluffs and keeping them here. She would like to make sure that growth continues, and said affordable housing is the biggest need in Council Bluffs.
Nursing student Alex Kite finished fifth with 142 votes, followed by small business owner Jerry Meckna's 64. Tyler Waters finished with 51.
“I’m gonna try again next time, and hopefully bring about some kind of change, otherwise things are going to go the way they have been going,” Meckna said after the defeat, then touched on issues he brought up during the campaign, including police funding, meth issues and flooding.
Kite thanked the voters that supported him.
“I’ve been humbled by the support I did get,” he said.
Kite said he hopes the council will pursue issues involving health care outreach to indigent populations and mental health care.
“Both of those things are sorely needed in our city,” he said. “With a small investment on the front end, it’ll save who knows how many millions of dollars on the backend. It’s not something that glamorous to get done. I hope they’ll address those things.”
A total of 1,188 voters cast a ballot out of the city's 30,904 registered voters. The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors will canvas the election at 1 p.m. on Thursday. A common topic discussed between all candidates Tuesday evening was wanting to see more people come out and vote for the general election.