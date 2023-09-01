Council Bluffs City Council member Chad Hannan will not be seeking a second term, he announced via social media this week.

In a Facebook post dated Aug. 28, Hannan said that it’s time to move on.

“Serving the people of Council Bluffs has been a great honor but there aren’t enough hours in the day to do it all,” Hannan wrote. “I’m calling it good after my term expires January 1 and looking forward to spending more time with my family.”

In an interview Friday with The Nonpareil, Hannan elaborated on his decision not to seek reelection.

“I want to make sure that I’m present for my kids,” he said. “I have a soon-to-be 12-year-old, a 9-year old, and a 7-year-old. They’ve grown up quickly, and I’m not going to get another chance at being present for them.”

Between his family, his full time job with Penn Entertainment — the parent company of Ameristar Casino — and his responsibilities on the city council, “something had to give.”

“I’ve always tried to do the best for the people of Council Bluffs, but, more importantly, I want to be the best dad I can be,” Hannan said. “I didn’t feel like I could probably be the best city council member, the best employee for my employer, and the best dad.”

At a big extended family gathering this summer, Hannan took a poll of his relatives — his wife Lyndsey, his parents, aunts, uncles, cousins — asking if he should run for reelection.

“We talked about pros and cons, and at the end of it we put it up to a vote,” Hannan said. “It was nearly unanimous to not run, and I accepted that. Ironically, the only person who did vote to run was my dad. My wife joked with him, ‘so you’re going to be helping out with the kids, right?’”

Hannan was elected to the council in 2019 alongside fellow newcomer Joe Disalvo and incumbent Roger Sandau. It was his second attempt to win a city council seat. Hannan previously ran in 2013, but came up short, placing third in a two-seat race.

“This was a great experience, and something that means a lot to my family,” Hannan said. “It means a ton to me, but I don’t want to miss the opportunity to raise my kids and be present in their lives.”

Among his accomplishments on the council that he’s most proud of is helping pave the way for Google Fiber to come to Council Bluffs.

“I have long been arguing that we need affordable, reliable high speed internet, and to have a community partner like Google step in and fill that void, I’m super excited,” he said. “I think that’s going to be a game changer for the people of Council Bluffs, and they deserve it.”

Despite the somewhat divisive switch, Hannan is also glad to have played a role in modernizing the city’s waste collection service.

“I understand it’s not popular, and a lot of people aren’t excited about that, but it’s efficient and it’s a better service,” Hannan said. “It’s a better product for the people of Council Bluffs and I think it’s something we can be proud of as a community.”

Perhaps the outcome that Hannan is most pleased with over his four years on the council is being part of the effort to have former Cube- and Rodeo Saloon-owner Frank Hoover’s liquor license revoked.

“Beating Frank Hoover in the ABD (Alcoholic Beverages Division) court, and successfully winning that administrative law hearing, that’s just something that city’s don’t do, and that’s why a lot of city’s are afraid to take a liquor license away from a bad actor,” Hannan said.

Both The Cube and the Rodeo Saloon were constant headaches for Council Bluffs Police, who responded to numerous calls to the bars over the years in which they were in operation under Hoover’s ownership, to say nothing of Hoover’s 2022 conviction for tax evasion, which assured that he could never again be granted a liquor license in the state of Iowa.

“I always maintained that if we stuck to the facts and we stood firm and represented our people that we could do it, and we did it, so I am pretty proud of that,” Hannan said.

Hannan credits Mayor Matt Walsh, former mayor Tom Hanafan and Pottawattamie County Supervisor Scott Belt with taking the time to mentor him during his tenure on the council.

“All of them would take the phone call if I didn’t understand how something worked,” he said. “As a kid growing up in Council Bluffs, those three were kind of the titans of politics in our community and I’m just really appreciative of how they mentored me.”

Hannan wants to reassure his constituents that while he’s not seeking reelection, he’s not done with the job just yet — his term doesn’t expire until Jan. 1, 2024. He is currently representing the city council on the committee charged with hiring a new police chief.

“I’m not checked out by any means,” he said. “I’m still going to put in a lot of time and finish my term.”