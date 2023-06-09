The City of Council Bluffs will host a public meeting Tuesday, June 13, providing an update on the City's Consolidated Plan and barriers to affordable and fair housing.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Meeting Room A of the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide feedback on community needs and fair housing.

The city expects to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support the Community Development Block Grant program, which will help to address affordable housing and community development needs.

Program activities must meet at least one of three national objectives outlined by HUD: to benefit low-to-moderate income persons/households, prevent or eliminate slums or blight and/or address an emergency need that poses a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community.

Those unable to attend can take the community survey online at surveymonkey.com/r/Council-Bluffs-Community. Responses are anonymous and the survey should only take five to 10 minutes.