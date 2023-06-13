Council Bluffs pups and their owners are going to have to wait a little longer before they can sniff around the long-planned Valley View Dog Park. The City Council voted to reject the construction bids at its June 12 meeting.

The City received three bids for the dog park — to be located inside Valley View Park — all of which were deemed too costly.

Omaha-based Elevate Construction was the highest bidder, at $647,542, while Bluffs Paving and Utility Company’s bid was $585.891.76. Elkhorn West Construction was the low bid at $578,046.02, which still exceeded the current budget by nearly $210,000.

The City’s current budget for the dog park is $368,300.

This was the second round of bidding for the dog park project. The first round, last summer, didn’t generate any bids.

The dog park is now on hold, according to Parks and Recreation Director Vince Martorello. He will submit the project for additional funding in the City’s Fiscal Year 2025 capital improvement plan.