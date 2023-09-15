Recognizing the challenges first-time homebuyers face in today's competitive housing market, the City of Council Bluffs is taking proactive steps to establish programs that provide financial support to make homeownership more accessible to its residents.

Among those efforts are the city's down payment assistance program, administered in partnership with local home builders and the city's Community Development Department.

To qualify for down payment assistance, applicants must have a minimum credit score of 640. This ensures that participants have demonstrated a responsible financial history, positioning them for successful homeownership. Applicants must have a household income below 80% of the area median income for their specific household size. A detailed income limit chart is available on the city's website.

The Community Development Department partners with local builders to offer a variety of homes in different neighborhoods throughout town. USA Builders has townhomes at 1212 17th Ave., near Katelman Pool and the bike trails. Turn the Paige Homes and NeighborWorks Home Solutions will have townhomes available in spring 2024 on Page Lane in the Hillside Estates neighborhood.

"The down payment assistance program represents a significant step forward in expanding affordable housing options within Council Bluffs," Director of Community Development Courtney Harter said in a news release. "By collaborating with local builders and implementing achievable eligibility criteria, we are paving the way for more residents to realize the dream of homeownership."

For detailed program information, eligibility guidelines and down payment assistance program updates, visit councilbluffs-ia.gov/2537. Residents inquiring about qualifications can contact Housing and Economic Development Planner Marianne Collins at 712-890-5356 or mcollins@councilbluffs-ia.gov.