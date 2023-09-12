Attempts, successful and otherwise, to ban books from public libraries are being seen across the country.

Some libraries are even being pushed to withdraw from a national organization that has long fought against censorship and one-sided collections in libraries.

So far, however, the Council Bluffs Public Library has not seen any organized effort to remove titles or otherwise been a battlefront in the current political zeitgeist.

"We have not had any, other than just conversations," Library Director Antonia Krupicka-Smith told the Nonpareil. "We're always open to have conversations about materials, about programs, about services. And so I wouldn't say that we have been attacked in any way. I would say that we're always open to conversations and any of that kind of stuff would be public knowledge anyways, because it's an open dialogue and we're very transparent."

Krupicka-Smith said the library doesn't want to shut down any dialogue with its patrons or the broader community. The library's collection management and request for reconsideration policies are among many shared online at councilbluffslibrary.org/policies.

"We want to make sure everybody in the community feels supported and represented and included, and so that's why it's none of it happens in secrecy," Krupicka-Smith said. "We're always happy to answer any questions about it or encourage that dialogue."

The library just celebrated its 25th anniversary at Willow Avenue, and it remains a central gathering point for the Council Bluffs community.

"We are well loved by the community, which we appreciate," Krupicka-Smith said.

Much of the national and state controversies involving books have centered on children's and young adult materials. Iowa schools are trying to comply with a new state law that restricts what materials can be made available.

Schools operate in the place of parents, unlike the public library, so the environment is different. After all, there's no legal requirement to send children to the public library or risk a charge related to truancy.

The Council Bluffs Public Library has adopted policies in accordance with the American Library Association's Library Bill of Rights and its Freedom to Read policy, declaring that the "freedom to read is essential to our democracy."

"Libraries in America are cornerstones of the communities they serve," according to a value statement adopted in the library's policy documents. "Free access to the books, ideas, resources, and information in American’s libraries is imperative for education, employment, enjoyment and self-government."

Anna Hartmann, the youth services manager at the Council Bluffs Public Library who used to run the teen department, said she recalled just one formal book challenge over her 14 years at the library.

"The message that we give to parents is that the library is for everyone," Hartmann said. "We encourage parents to be a part of their child's book selection process."

If parents don't want their child to be exposed to certain ideas, that's something they can enforce on their own at the library.

"Obviously, there are things in the library that some families are not comfortable with, but other families are comfortable and no one is forced to check anything out from the library," Hartmann said. "We just have it available and you choose at your will so and, like I said, we really want the parents to be involved in that selection with their kids."