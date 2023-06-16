The Council Bluffs City Council on Monday, June 12, authorized Mayor Matt Walsh to finalize the City’s efforts to assume ownership of the Western Historic Trails Center and surrounding property.

Previously the responsibility of the State Historical Society of Iowa — a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs — the trails center has fallen into disuse over the last few years after the State determined it was no longer interested in maintaining the facility.

There are no concrete plans for the property once the City assumes control, though a number of organizations have expressed interest, including the River Valley Trail Riders, who used the land adjacent to the trails center — the River Valley Off-Highway Vehicles Park — for off-roading with all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes.

The River Valley Park property has been closed since June 2018, when the Missouri River flooded the land.

Built in 1997 for $12.6 million, the trails center was expected to become a tourist destination, drawing half a million people each year, and generating $30 million for the local economy.

When asked about the City taking ownership of the trails center, Mayor Walsh answered with an apocryphal tale set in the mid-1980s about the State of Iowa trying to determine what sort of culturally meaningful site it should build in Council Bluffs, something that would potentially increase tourism.

There were two ideas, Walsh said. One was the trails center, which would focus on the intersection of four historically significant trails — Lewis & Clark; Oregon; California; and Mormon — that various parties took west, and the other was a trucker hall of fame.

“They should’ve gone with the trucker hall of fame,” Walsh said.

The City would like to use the trails center and surrounding property for recreational purposes, possibly turning the building into a rec center and building some ballfields. The trails center needs some work before it can be in use regularly again. The roof needs to be replaced, and, due to the leaks from the ceiling, there might be a mold problem, according to the city council.

Most recently, the trails center was used as a COVID-19 testing site during the pandemic.