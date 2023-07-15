Voters in Iowa are sometimes asked to consider how they want to elect county supervisors.

Counties in Iowa have three options for how to elect supervisors, and they can — and do — change how those elections take place.

Pottawattamie County voters will decide in an Aug. 1 special election if they want to change their method. But a review by the Nonpareil of data from the Iowa State Association of Counties shows that while two plans are more heavily favored, examples of all three are prevalent.

Per Iowa Code 331.207, the three plans are as follows:

• Plan 1 – At-large elections without district residence requirements for candidates.

• Plan 2 – At-large elections with equal-population district residence requirements for candidates.

• Plan 3 – Elections using equal-population districts in which both candidates and their electors must reside within each district.

Pottawattamie County currently used Plan 1, but an effort spearheaded by Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County is encouraging a change to district-based elections, with most advocating for a change to Plan 3.

The Iowa State Association of Counties tracks which plans are in use in which counties, with 49 counties using Plan 1, 39 counties using Plan 3 and 17 using Plan 2.

Polk and Lynn counties, the state's two largest, use Plan 3, while the next three largest — Scott, Johnson and Black Hawk — use Plan 1. Pottawattamie County's neighbors in Harrison, Mills and Shelby counties use Plan 1, while Cass and Montgomery counties use Plan 3.

Dallas County, on the western portion of the Des Moines metropolitan area, has been using Plan 2 since 1968, when the Iowa Legislature first mandated that counties must adopt one of the three prescribed methods for electing supervisors.

“Plan 2 makes the candidates really have to reach out to everybody, not just their own district, because everybody votes for them,” Dallas County Auditor Julia Helm told the Nonpareil in an interview.

Dallas County has a population size comparable to that of Pottawattamie County. Also similar to Pottawattamie County, the majority of Dallas County’s residents live on one side of the county in the communities of West Des Moines, Urbandale and Waukee.

Unlike Pottawattamie County, though, Dallas County has only three supervisors representing three districts.

Even expanding to five districts, Helm siad it would be difficult, if not impossible, to divide Dallas County to create a rural district — one of the aims of campaigners for districts in Pottawattamie County, who seek to guarantee rural representation on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

"It would be really hard for me to have a purely rural area,” Helm said.

Under Plan 2, candidates are required to live in the district they hope to represent, but they still have to campaign throughout the entire county, like they do under Plan 1.

“If everybody voted for everyone, but (candidates) had to live in your district, you’re representing your district, but you’re really representing everybody, because everybody votes for you,” Helm said. “So the candidate would have to stretch out a little bit farther than just the people that live in their district.”

Helm said that as far as she knows, Dallas County has never had a serious attempt to try to change the way supervisors are elected, although there have been occasional rumblings for adding two more supervisors to the board.

“We've had some people try to start a petition to move from three to five supervisors, but none of that has really caught traction,” Helm said. “I mean, they talk about it, but no petition has been brought forth, and I don't even think they've gotten close. They call, they ask about it, I send them the petition materials, and then I never hear from them again.”

A number of counties have successfully voted to change plans over the years, including Woodbury County, home to Sioux City in northwestern Iowa.

In 1988, the Woodbury County Farm Bureau collected signatures and forced a special election like the one coming up in Pottawattamie County.

Again, like Dallas County, Woodbury County has a population size similar to that of Pottawattamie County, and the majority of its residents live in and around Sioux City on the western side of the county.

The farm bureau was advocating for Plan 3, because its members wanted more rural representation on the county’s five seat board. With the farm bureau pushing for Plan 3 and others who thought Plan 1 was just fine, Plan 2 ended up winning.

“It was kind of a compromise to go to Plan 2,” Woodbury County Auditor Patrick Hill said. “But people didn’t really understand what was going on.”

If gaining more rural representation was the goal, it didn't happen under the Plan 2 supervisor district map for Woodbury County, nor is it likely to have happened had Plan 3 prevailed. Both plans require equal population districts, and the majority of Woodbury County’s population is clustered around Sioux City.

The result is that Districts 3 and 5, which cover the rural portions of the county, are still connected to the urban center along their western edges. They then spread out to the east, where they encompass a lot of land but not a whole lot of people. Only District 3 Supervisor Mark Nelson lives in a rural part of the county.

In 2008, rural voters in Linn County also thought they would be better represented by Plan 3. At the time, the county had three supervisors who were elected at-large, giving Cedar Rapids a majority of the seats.

The 2008 special election succeeded in switching the county from Plan 1 to Plan 3. Residents also voted to increase the size of the board from three seats to five, again hoping to dilute the strength of Cedar Rapids-based supervisors.

That didn’t happen, though, so in 2017, Linn County held another special election, this time to return to having only three supervisors, according to Linn County Auditor Joel Miller. County residents also elected to retain Plan 3 by a wide margin — more than 70% of the vote, compared to 15% for Plan 2 and 13$ for Plan 1.

Despite changing how supervisors are elected and see-sawing on the number of supervisors, many rural residents of Lynn County still don’t feel like they have enough representation.

“Over the years, the common complaint that I’ve heard from the public is that the supervisors — one whose district is 100% Cedar Rapids and the other whose district is about 90% Cedar Rapids — are neither nominated by nor elected by the unincorporated, rural parts of the county," Miller said. "Yet, they are making decisions for those areas."

Miller cited solar farm projects in rural Palo and Coggon that the board approved on a 2-1 vote as an example of rural residents feeling that their voices are not being heard, or at least not getting the outcomes they would prefer.

Northeast of Des Moines, residents of Floyd County successfully voted in 2021 to change the way their supervisors are elected, switching from Plan 1 to Plan 3.

Slightly more than 67% of Floyd County voters elected to go with Plan 3, while Plan 1 only received about 27% of the vote. The 40-point margin is slightly misleading, as only about 17% of the county’s registered voters weighed in at the ballot box.

Madison County also held a special election in 2021 to determine how residents elect their supervisors, and, like the residents of Floyd County, voters also decided to change from Plan 1 to Plan 3. Turnout there was also low: Out of more than 12,000 registered voters, only 681 voted, or about 5.5%.

Madison County Deputy Auditor Emily Reidburn said it wasn't clear if the turnout was due to the verbiage on the ballots or why people didn't weigh in on the decision, other than the absence of national politics.

"If you look at the rates of people who come to elections, if it’s not a presidential, the numbers are low,” Reidburn said.

After the special election, Reidburn said she started hearing from residents that perhaps Plan 3 was the wrong way to go.

“People chose 3, and then they're like, ‘Well, I didn't realize that that supervisor, I don't have a say now in that person being elected,' now with the districts and how we've done it,” Reidburn said.

One disgruntled resident visited the Madison County Auditor’s Office shortly after the election to ask how the county could again change how supervisors are elected.

“That's when we found out it had to be 10 years,” Reidburn said. “He was upset, I think his house was kind of in a weird area, so he didn't think that the supervisor who he thought he was gonna have was who he had, so I think that frustrated him."

His only recourse: "So we told him, 'So, we'll see ya, you know, in 10 years," she said.

It remains unclear what fate has in store for Pottawattamie County.

Early voting for the Aug. 1 special election began Wednesday at the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office. Absentee ballots were starting to be being mailed this week.

The last day to vote early is July 31 at 4:30 p.m. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.

For more information about the special election, including a sample ballot and updated precinct locations, visit elections.pottcounty-ia.gov.