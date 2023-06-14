The possibility of commercial solar farms in Pottawattamie County is moving forward.

An Omaha attorney plans to meet next week with the county’s Board of Supervisors to get its input on the issue, according to Matt Wyant, the county’s director of planning and development.

“He’ll be here to hear what direction the board wants to go with solar-generated power,” Wyant said prior to Tuesday’s board meeting.

Last week, the board unanimously approved the signing of an engagement letter with attorney David Levy with the Baird Holm Law Firm, not to exceed $10,000 in fees, to review and update the county's 2007 wind ordinance and begin establishing new solar regulations.

Next week’s discussion will also include an update on wind power, Wyant said.

Levy has experience with solar power issues having represented solar companies and area governments dealing with regulations, Wyant said.

“He helped Mills County with its solar ordinance,” Wyant said.

At the moment, the county has no set guidelines on so-called solar farms on a commercial basis, according to Wyant.

Solar panels on individual houses go through the local building permit process, he said, but nothing has been established so far on large commercial projects.

Wyant said his office was recently contacted by a land owner along the “river bottom” of the Missouri River about an interest of installing a solar farm there covering some 1,000 acres.

Levy will also review the county’s ordinance on wind power established in 2007.

“We were one of the first counties in the state in creating a wind ordinance, which is part of our zoning code," Wyant said.

Currently, infrastructure for wind-generated power can’t be installed closer than 1,000 feet for any residential home, according to Wyant. However, the county is expected to go along with a new state requirement of 1,250 feet from any residential home.

“We have three wind projects looking for land leases,” Wyant said. “There is a large group advocating for stricter regulations as far as setbacks, height requirements.”

Concerning action at Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved the first reading of amending an ordinance increasing commercial uses in land zoned Class I-2, general industrial.

The amendment came about after a company that manufactures and sells roll-off dumpsters for trucks requested the opportunity to install these dumpsters onto trucks then sell as a complete unit.

This amendment would allow sales, rentals and services for automobiles, boats, farm implements and equipment, motorcycles, mobile homes, trailers and trucks.

There are six properties in the county on land zoned as Class I-2, Wyant said.

The board is expected to vote on the second and final readings next week.