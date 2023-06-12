The staff of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will hold traveling office hours in 19 counties throughout Iowa during the month of June. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.

Grassley will be represented by his regional directors, Laney Feight of Des Moines, Jonathan Bladt of Council Bluffs, Jacob Bossman of Sioux City and Matt Rector of Waterloo. Senator Grassley will not be in attendance.

Two stops are scheduled for Friday, June 16, in Pottawattamie County. Bladt will be at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. in Conference Room E. Bladt will then staff an event at Oakland City Hall, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases, veteran benefits, IRS challenges and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website.

“My top priority is to serve the people of Iowa, and traveling office hours is one way of doing that. Throughout the year, my regional staff help Iowans work through issues they have with the federal government. I encourage anyone seeking assistance to stop by my staff’s office hours in their area. Iowans are always welcome to reach out directly to any of my offices throughout the year,” Grassley said in a news release.