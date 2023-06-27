A familiar face was recently elevated to a district court judgeship in Council Bluffs.

Eric Nelson was promoted from associate district judge by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this month. Nelson was appointed to the bench in December 2018 and now fills a vacancy created by the retirement of District Judge Gregory W. Steensland.

Nelson, a Council Bluffs resident, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska and his law degree from the Oklahoma City University School of Law.

Prior to serving as a judge, Nelson was an Iowa state public defender for about eight years and had previously been in solo practice in Council Bluffs focused on juvenile, criminal, mental health and family law.

As an associate judge, Nelson has preceded over civil actions in cases under $10,000 as well as involuntary commitments, misdemeanor and class D felony criminal cases, protective orders, court appointment of attorneys, some probate matters, juvenile delinquencies and a variety of other court cases.

In his application, Nelson said his current role is the most rewarding of his career so far.

"Although in a different capacity, I want to continue to faithfully execute my judicial oath and ensure that parties and litigants who come before our bench have an opportunity to have their cases heard by a fair and impartial judge who treats them and their case with the respect and candor each deserve," Nelson said. "I am also looking for a new challenge that comes with having the jurisdiction to handle a broader spectrum of legal issues."

The 4th District Judicial Nominating Commission had also recommended Richard Arnold, an assistant state attorney general based in Council Bluffs, for Reynold's consideration. Four other applicants — Paul Forney, Amy Garreans, Justin Wyatt and Charles Fagan — interviewed with the commission on May 24.

The 4th District spans Pottawattamie, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties.