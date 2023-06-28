Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talked about Education Savings Accounts, Medicaid and access to state documents during an appearance in Council Bluffs Wednesday, June 28, as part of his fifth 100 Town Hall tour.

Sand spoke to about 25 people in a shelter house at Sunset Park (which was fortunate, since his remarks were interrupted by a sudden downpour). In response to a question from a member of the audience, Sand said 15,000 to 20,000 applications had been filed for Education Savings Accounts — more than the 14,000 estimated by the Legislative Services Agency.

As of June 9, more than 15,500 applications had already been filed, according to an article from the Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau. Families have until June 30 to apply for state money. The state budgeted $107.4 million for the new program, which would fund about 14,000 scholarships.

“My broader concern with the voucher bill is very straightforward: There’s an absolutely astounding lack of oversight in the bill,” Sand said. “Once you have paid your money in as tuition to the private school, there is only a single limitation on what the private school can do with the money. The only thing that they can’t do with it is offer a rebate or a refund.”

He theorized that the restriction was included to prevent kickbacks but had the perhaps unintended effect of preventing students who receive ESAs from being eligible for a refund if they withdraw from a private school.

Public school supporters say private schools are less accountable because they do not have the same reporting requirements as public schools.

“There does need to be a level playing field, and there isn’t,” Sand said.

Another attendee was concerned about limited access to medical care for Medicaid recipients because of insufficient providers and transportation.

“Transportation companies are less likely to fulfill rides in rural areas, if they are like everyone else in Iowa and are experiencing a workforce shortage,” Sand said. “The state reimbursement rates are so low there’s not much incentive for people to take the jobs or to do the work.”

The same is true for direct care jobs, such as home health aides, Sand said.

“State government pays so little for these jobs that are physically demanding that take a lot of bodily strength” that job seekers can earn as much or more doing easier jobs, he said.

Several people then asked Sand what could be done about it.

“A lot of solving any problems in governance, I think, comes down to being active and raising a stink about it — and that’s sometimes the job of citizens,” he said. “So writing letters to the editor, contacting your legislators, getting local folks to sign a petition so legislators think ‘oh, there’s a lot of people who think this is an important issue that needs to get addressed.’”

Sand also spoke on legislation passed this year that could limit the state auditor’s office from gaining access to state records. In effect, state agencies can hide documents from the auditor’s office “as long as they get the governor to agree,” he said.

If the office has a dispute with a state agency, the matter does not go to court but rather a three-person arbitration panel composed of one person from the agency, one from the auditor’s office and one appointed by the governor, Sand said.

“So two people who work for the governor and one person who works for us,” he said.

The panel’s decision is final, Sand said.

“We uncovered a record amount of waste, fraud and abuse in my first term,” he said. “Some people didn’t like that. I thought it was us doing our job. If you are running state government, you can’t see every single thing that is happening.”

An audience member asked what Sand intended to do about it.

“What we can do, we will do — and we think it’s going to be effective,” he said. “I’ve never been one for picking pointless fights. If we think that there’s a suit we can file that is a good suit that we have a chance of winning, we may do that.

“Our general approach is going to be to continue to do the work that we think we need to do to do our job and continue to ask for the documents we think we need to have to do our job. And if, with this new statute, they start saying no and denying us access to records, we’ll have to see when and where they deny us information and go from there.”

Abraham Lincoln High School teacher Dirk Waller, who attended the event, said he was favorably impressed by Sand.

“I think he’s the future,” he said. “He’s taken a stand.”

Retired elementary teacher Gail Kenkel said she thought Sand was fair.

“The focus should be for the good of the people of the state of Iowa,” she said.

Sand’s trip was to also include stops in Missouri Valley, Harlan and Audubon.