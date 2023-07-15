Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a sweeping ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy into law Friday in front of 2,000 conservative Christians.

The ban is the newest front in bitter battle between abortion advocates and opponents in Iowa that has dragged on for years and will likely, for now, remain unresolved as the courts assess the law’s constitutionality.

The new legislation prohibits almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. The bill passed with exclusively Republican support late on Tuesday at the conclusion of a rare, 14-hour special legislative session.

Area lawmakers voting to approve the measure included:

• Matt Windschitl, a Republican who resides in Missouri Valley and represents House District 15.

• David Sieck, a Republican who resides in Glenwood and represents House District 16.

• Brent Siegrist, a Republican who resides in Council Bluffs and represents House District 19.

• Brian Best, a Republican who resides in Glidden and represents House District 11.

• Mark Costello, a Republican who resides in Imogene and represents Senate District 8.

• Dan Dawson, a Republican who resides in Council Bluffs and represents Senate District 10.

• Jason Schultz, a Republican who resides in Schleswig and represents Senate District 6.

• Steven Holt, a Republican who resides in Denison and represents House District 12.

Windschitl said that he's proud "to protect the unborn" with his vote.

"Iowans have grown our House Republican majority on the promise to defend unborn babies and we followed through on that promise yet again," Windschitl said. "We are a pro-life, pro-family caucus. Going forward, we will continue to do our work to support new parents and strengthen Iowa families.”

Dawson said he voted for the original bill in 2018 and again supported the policy.

"I believe in protecting life at the sound of a heartbeat," Dawson said. "This has been a long road, but the Heartbeat Bill will protect and save the lives of many who deserve the life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness this country and this state provides."

Josh Turek, a Democrat who resides in Council Bluffs and represents House District 20, did not vote during the special session due to illness.