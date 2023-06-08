A group of about 10 people gathered at Lincoln’s Pub to hear pastor, businessman and presidential hopeful Ryan Binkley give his pitch as to why he should be the Republican nominee.

Binkley, the president and CEO of Generational Equity and lead pastor of Create Church in Richardson, Texas, said he was called by God to run for president and preached a political message of unity.

“I want to connect with all Americans about, ‘what does it mean to be American?’” Binkley said. “What are we going to do, what kind of sacrifices are we going to make to get our country back on track?”

Binkley noted that the Republican party has struggled to get young voters in recent years and said that the party needs to change its messaging in order to appeal to them.

Like many of his fellow Republican candidates, Binkley highlighted the national debt as one of the issues he was most concerned by and said he wanted to balance the federal budget. He also emphasized the impact that healthcare costs have on the national budget, saying that he would work to reintroduce competition into the healthcare industry.

Binkley hinted at potentially cutting Social Security when a voter asked him how he would fund the program.

“Whenever (Trump) says ‘We’re going to protect your Social Security,’ I’m like ‘Who are you talking about, my parents, or me or my kids?’ because you can’t do all three,” Binkley said. “We can fix it right away, but we’d need to either raise taxes or decrease the benefits … So, we have a real problem with the debt; I don’t know how to address it other than to start saving money, and I certainly don’t want to raise taxes.

“If you had a problem with your car insurance and you didn’t like it, what would you do?” Binkley asked rhetorically. “You’d get another one. You can’t really do that with health insurance if you have it with the company you work with … so how do we get more competition with insurance providers and hospitals?”

He mentioned wanting to build a “culture of life,” his website praising the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but Binkley also emphasized a need to fix the adoption and foster care systems, highlighting the high costs of adoption and lack of willing foster parents.

Binkley focused on policies that he believed both parties could get behind, such as packaging border security efforts with a pathway to immigration for undocumented immigrants already living in the U.S.

He also said he wanted to start a “service and volunteering movement” among young Americans as a solution to problems within the education system. These volunteers would serve as mentors to struggling students, especially within the inner cities.

When asked how he planned to defeat the likes of former President Donald Trump, Binkley said that Trump’s, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’, divisive leadership styles were “totally different” than his. He cited the fact that 49% of Americans are independents, saying that Republicans needed to find a message that would unite, rather than divide, the country.