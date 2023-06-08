A public vote to determine how Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors representatives are elected will be held Aug. 1.

The special election was triggered by petition efforts made by the Western Iowa Labor Federation and the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County.

County supervisors accepted the petition's 3,976 eligible signatures during a meeting Tuesday, passing a resolution to call for a special election.

Voters will see three options on their ballots, each offering a different plan for how supervisors are elected to the county board:

• Plan One is the current structure, in which supervisors are elected at large without residence requirements -- beyond living in the county -- for candidates.

• In Plan Two, supervisors are elected at large, but candidates must live within specific districts created within the county.

• Under Plan Three, electors would vote only in the district they live and only for the representative of their district.

County Attorney Matt Wilber said that if voters choose to change from the current method, districts will be created to represent equal populations. A districting committee would form to provide official mapping of districts, which would then last through 2031, when redistricting would be required by law.

With Council Bluffs population over 60,000, Wilber estimated there would be four districts representing Council Bluffs — likely looping in Carter Lake and Garner and Lewis townships. A fifth district would represent the rural portions of the county.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, but early voting will begin July 12 at the county election office. Early voting concludes July 26. Absentee ballots can be requested immediately and will be mailed out July 12.

Countywide elections typically cost around $100,000, County Auditor Melvyn Houser, although a special election may cost a little less.