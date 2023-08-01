The special election to determine how county supervisors are elected is today.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, and county residents are encouraged to get out, vote and have their voices heard.

To find your polling place, go to tinyurl.com/iapollingplace.

A reminder that there are three plans on the ballot for you to choose from. The options are:

• Plan 1 would maintain the status quo, with supervisors elected at-large across the county. Candidates can live anywhere, and they represent everyone.

• Plan 2 would create equal-population districts and require candidates to live in a certain district, but everyone in the county gets a say in whether they're elected.

• Plan 3 would also create districts, but it would limit voters to weighing in only on the candidates from their district, who represent just their districts.

The Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office said were 1,190 requests for absentee ballots. Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m.

