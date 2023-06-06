A small crowd gathered in Barley’s Bar and Grill to hear presidential hopeful Perry Johnson speak on Tuesday, June 6.

The event started slowly, as Johnson didn’t get to the building for the noon event until about 12:06 p.m. and didn’t actually start speaking to the group of around 20 voters until around 12:15 p.m.

Johnson focused mostly on economic policy throughout his speaking time, emphasizing that the country should be run similarly to a business, emphasizing efficiency above all else.

His signature policy proposal is his “two-cents plan,” which proposes cutting all discretionary spending by 2% every year.

“The biggest problem we have is efficiency,” Johnson said. “Every year they expect, in the private sector, a reduction in the cost because you learn how to improve and every year we expect improvement … That doesn’t happen with the government. In fact, the cost goes up every year.”

Johnson, who refers to himself on his website as a “Quality Guru,” focused almost entirely on budget cuts during his speech.

Johnson only mentioned one specific social policy during the event, a nationwide ban on gender-affirming hormone treatment for minors. Johnson said it would be one of his top priorities should he be elected.

Johnson’s other main proposal was to get rid of the federal Department of Education.

Johnson also discussed election integrity, saying that Republicans needed to embrace mail-in and absentee voting where implemented in order to have a chance at winning.

“We have to face the fact that we are still going to mail out the ballots,” Johnson said. “Now we can sit there and complain about the fact that there are new rules for voting … and lose every election, or we adapt. We can adapt. We can win.”

Johnson failed to get onto the ballot for the Michigan gubernatorial election last year after having 6,983 petition signatures thrown out as fraudulent, putting him about 1,200 short of the necessary 15,000 signatures to appear on the ballot, the AP reported last year. Johnson decried the state as “almost communist” due to the rejected signatures, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson emphasized getting donations at the end of his speech, as candidates are required to have 40,000 individual donors to get onto the GOP debate stage.

Johnson finished the event by handing out merchandise, including his book, which he signed for those in attendance.