A look at the series Caleb McCullough caleb.mccullough@qctimes.com This year’s legislative session was massively consequential, criticized by some Iowans and praised by others. The laws passed, from tax cuts to school regulations, will influence the everyday lives of people across the state for years to come. We wanted to know how these actions and others by the state government affect the everyday lives of people across the state. What they like, what they don’t like, where they see our leaders falling short and what they think needs more attention. This story is part of a larger series involving Lee Enterprises newspapers in Council Bluffs, Davenport, Mason City, Muscatine, Sioux City, Waterloo-Cedar Falls and the Lee reporter in Des Moines. The series, “What do Iowans Want?” attempts to find out what people across the state think about how the government is working for them. The 25 Iowans profiled represent the broad perspectives in our state. They’re teachers, artists, retirees and athletes. They’re Republicans, Democrats and independents. They’re your neighbors and your friends. Jesse Persons, a special education teacher from Moville, said she worries about public school funding, private school assistance, and how that will impact teacher recruitment: "I worry, do we still have or will we still have highly qualified teachers in Iowa?" she said. Forest Dillavou, of Waterloo, likes the direction the state is headed, and he said Gov. Kim Reynolds is helping return the state to more traditional, and more conservative, roots: “Iowa was at one point considered in the Bible Belt, and I think we have drifted a long way to the left,” he said. The stories will focus on who the people are, what challenges they face daily and how government affects their lives. The entire project will publish online June 29 on all Lee sites.

In June 2020, while the rest of the world was grappling with a mysterious virus scientists didn’t yet fully understand, Council Bluffs native Ryan Globe remained blissfully unaware. His wife Emily had given birth to their first child that month, a boy, and Globe’s entire world shrank down to their apartment in the Harvester building.

It wasn’t until the school he worked at as a custodian contacted him to tell him they were closing for the foreseeable future that Globe fully realized what was happening outside his front door.

“I was very unaware of what was going on,” Globe said in an interview with The Nonpareil. “I had just heard about it, I didn't really care. And then I get a call from work telling me, ‘Hey, we're closing, and don't come back. We'll call you when you can come back, but don't worry, we are gonna pay you.’”

Those paychecks came in handy, as did the COVID stimulus checks from the federal government, as the Globes prepared for the arrival of their son.

“It was really a blessing in disguise for us,” Globe said. “We ended up getting debt free the month before he was born, and to be able to have a clean slate, that was just such a good feeling.”

Now, three years later, having enough money to pay the bills is a constant concern, and a kind of a sore spot, for Globe.

“The buying power of my dollar goes a lot less further than what it was for my parents, for my grandparents,” Globe said. “I’ve noticed, especially in the last two years, every time I go to the grocery store I am paying more, and when I look in the cart, there’s less and less.”

The price of baby food went up 75 cents over three months, Globe said. The cost of diapers and formula have gone up, too, and Globe is definitely feeling the pinch.

“We’ve had to be very frugal, and budget everything to make it to the next paycheck, because after bills are paid and we get groceries, we go fill up the gas tanks, it’s all gone,” Globe said.

In addition to not getting enough bang for his buck at the supermarket, Globe also laments not being able to buy a house for his son to have a yard to play in.

“I remember reading an article in the paper with (Council Bluffs Mayor) Matt Walsh, and he said that we had an affordable housing crisis,” Globe said. “And I don't see anybody trying to resolve that issue, and I think it's really unfortunate that people who've lived here their whole lives, for them to even have a house have to leave, ‘cause there's nothing here. And what is here goes so fast for so much. We drove by a house, and I knew the kids who lived in that house, their dad was a mailman, their mom was a secretary. That house is not $400,000. I know, because they weren't rich.

"They were just average regular Americans, you know? They were middle class. They weren't poor, but they weren't rich. And to see that in neighborhoods I used to ride bikes in, I don't know who could afford that. Because that house was not that much when it was brand new, so I don't understand how it could have almost tripled.”

Globe, 36, said he and his wife have discussed moving out of Council Bluffs, where he has lived his entire life, because housing is so expensive here.

“We've looked, there's a lot more affordable housing on the Mississippi side of the state,” he said.

Globe said that he has older family members who are planning to move into a retirement home, and their children have been talking about what to do with their house. Someone suggested that Globe and his family rent the house instead of selling it to a stranger, but even that turned out to be unaffordable.

“The property taxes on it, on just a regular house, it's over a thousand dollars a month,” Globe said. “That's more than a house payment. It's like, for us to even live in a house where we could probably live for free, we still couldn't afford it because of the property taxes.”

Globe said that he’s not griping about wanting anything for free. He just wants his money to go as far as it did 60 years ago for his grandparents.

Ryan Globe Name: Ryan Globe Age: 36 Gender: Male Occupation: Custodial at Iowa School for the Deaf Political party: Independent Hometown: Council Bluffs Education: Associate’s degree

“I would say I’m entitled, but only in the sense that I want the same opportunities that my mom and dad had, that my grandparents had,” he said. “To be able to work hard, and work one job, so one parent can be home. So we can afford a house, we can afford a car, for us to actually be able to feed our family. … I don’t want free things, I just want what was promised to my grandpa and to my dad. That promise hasn’t been kept for my generation.”

Globe refers to people his age as “the lost generation,” because they started high school in 2001, right as 9/11 happened, followed quickly by the start of the never ending war on terror, and when they graduated college, the country was in a recession, so there were no jobs.

“I would only say I’m entitled to the American dream, and that should be something that everybody who is an American citizen should be entitled to, and we should all collectively work to ensure that everybody can get there,” Globe said. “And we’ve lost our way on that, I think.”

One thing the State of Iowa could do to possibly ease the financial burden on working families would be the full legalization, and taxation, of marijuana, Globe said.

“I don’t see anybody proposing legalizing,” he said. “That right there, that’s kind of like my number one thing, just ‘cause it’s so stupid — it’s just money wasted. You spend all this time, all this money and energy, locking people up, but you would not do the same thing for alcohol, which is a gateway drug. It will kill people and it ruins you. The people I know who have used cannabis to get off their prescription pills, it's had a positive impact on their life, but that's illegal.”

Tax revenue from the legal selling of marijuana could be used to fix all sorts of issues throughout the state, like local infrastructure, for example.

“I can hardly walk my son around the neighborhood, because the sidewalks are garbage,” Globe said. “I can barely drive my car because the streets are garbage. Why don't you legalize marijuana, take all that tax revenue, and fix the freaking roads and the sidewalks?”

Don’t mistake Globe’s pro-legalization stance for full blown liberalism, though. He may have cast his first two presidential ballots for Democrats John Kerry in 2004 and Barack Obama in 2008, but he also voted for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson in 2012 and 2016, and he voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020.

“I would describe myself as a disaffected classical liberal of what it meant to be liberal in the 2000s,” Globe said.

Using a water bottle and other items on the table, Globe explained what he feels has happened politically in the last 20 years.

“So you have the center, you have the right, and you have the left, and this is where people fall,” Globe said. “Well, what happened is, as the Overton window shifted to the left, the left became more left, more liberal, if you want to call it.”

Globe moved the item on his left further down the table, leaving the items representing the right and the center where they started.

“From this perspective, the further left they go, well, look at these two, (the center item is) on the right side, but he never actually moved, and neither did the right,” Globe said. “You just kept moving so far to the left.”

Globe said that he has lost friends and mentors due to not fully embracing the progressive politics that he thinks go too far. He might not agree with the political right, but “they’ll still sit down and talk to me, and they’re not gonna call me names.”

“When I try to talk to my friends, they unfriend me and call me names and trash me,” Globe said. “Why would I even wanna hear you out if you’re just going to spew venom at me. At least this side (indicating the right), who I don’t agree with on a lot of things, we can talk and we can get along, and we can agree to disagree, and we could still go outside and have a barbecue together.”

Globe at least in part blames social media for the toxicity present in today’s politics, calling it “a raging bonfire of negativity,” and he credits his wife and son for stopping him from getting swallowed up in the flames.

“There’s the dark, and then there is the light, and the light was so strong,” he said. “I just feel like a lot of peoples’ brains broke in 2020, and I was so just consumed in the light and the love, and all of that (stuff), it didn’t stick to me. I could still go into it, but it didn’t stick to me. It didn’t infect me.”