Pottawattamie County voters elected to stick with the way county supervisors are currently elected with a high turnout for Tuesday’s special election.

Plan 1 received 5,224 votes, or 64.29% of the total number of votes. Plan 3 finished second, with 2,357 votes, or 29.01%, and Plan 2 finished last, with 545 votes, or 6.71%, according to the unofficial results from the county auditor’s office.

With Plan 1 winning, county supervisor elections remain the same — at large voting, with no candidate residence requirement.

Had Plan 2 won, the county would have been divided into five equal population districts. Voting would have still been at large, but candidates would have been restricted to running only in the district in which they lived.

Plan 3 would have also had five equal population districts, with candidates restricted to running where they live, but voters would only be able to vote for the candidates in their district.

“I appreciate the voters getting out and voting on this issue,” Supervisor Jeff Jorgensen said Tuesday night.

Jorgensen and his fellow board members had encouraged voters to stick with Plan 1.

“The board doesn’t have this hanging over our heads now, and we’re going to be looking to get back to business, which is what we should have been doing anyway,” he said.

Fellow Supervisor Susan Miller also expressed appreciation for the residents who came out and voted — nearly 13% of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot for this special election.

“I’m just thankful that the voters of Pottawattamie County responded to the call to action,” Miller said. “The people that we’ve been talking to that voted, we knew there was a lot of turnout in the smaller towns.”

Miller also pointed out the high cost of holding a special election in the middle of summer. The estimated cost of the special election was about $100,000.

“The full impact of the expense of this special election hit me on Thursday, when our county auditor is loading the election boxes into a Ryder rental truck outside the election building, and it’s 95 degrees and 95% humidity, and he and his staff of two were out there pushing these big boxes into this truck,” Miller said. “And it was all for one question. The whole expense just really hit me at that point. The special election was just really costly.”

Plan 3 advocate and member of the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County Shawna Anderson was “bummed” by the way the vote went, but she remains committed to the group’s watchdog role. The group spearheaded efforts to bring the issue to ballots, along with the Western Iowa Labor Federation.

“I’m not going away,” Anderson said. “We’re going to keep an eye on the board and anything else that’s going on in the county, like the CO2 pipelines. We’re not going anywhere. We’re paying attention.”

The group cannot immediately seek another change to how county supervisors are elected, though.

Iowa Code Section 331.207 requires Pottawattamie County stick with Plan 1 for a minimum of six years before another attempt to change plans could be proposed to voters.