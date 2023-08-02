Pottawattamie County voters elected to stick with the way county supervisors are currently selected with a high turnout for Tuesday’s special election.

Plan 1 received 5,224 votes, or about 64.3% of the total number of votes. Plan 3 finished second, with 2,357 votes, or about 29%, and Plan 2 finished last, with 545 votes, or about 6.7%, according to the unofficial results from the county auditor’s office.

With Plan 1 winning, county supervisor elections remain the same — at large voting, with no candidate residence requirement.

Had Plan 2 won, the county would have been divided into five equal population districts. Voting would have still been at large, but candidates would have been restricted to running only in the district in which they lived.

Plan 3 would have also had five equal population districts, with candidates restricted to running where they live, but voters would only be able to vote for the candidates in their district.

“I appreciate the voters getting out and voting on this issue,” Supervisor Jeff Jorgensen told the Nonpareil on Tuesday night.

Jorgensen and his fellow board members had encouraged voters to stick with Plan 1.

“The board doesn’t have this hanging over our heads now, and we’re going to be looking to get back to business, which is what we should have been doing anyway,” he said.

Fellow Supervisor Susan Miller also expressed appreciation for the residents who came out and voted — nearly 13% of the county’s registered voters cast a ballot for this special election.

“I’m just thankful that the voters of Pottawattamie County responded to the call to action,” Miller said. “The people that we’ve been talking to that voted, we knew there was a lot of turnout in the smaller towns.”

Miller also pointed out the high cost of holding a special election in the middle of summer. The estimated cost of the special election was about $100,000.

“The full impact of the expense of this special election hit me on Thursday, when our county auditor is loading the election boxes into a Ryder rental truck outside the election building, and it’s 95 degrees and 95% humidity, and he and his staff of two were out there pushing these big boxes into this truck,” Miller said. “And it was all for one question. The whole expense just really hit me at that point. The special election was just really costly.”

Western Iowa Labor Federation President Jen Pellant was quick to point out that this special election — triggered by a petition her organization helped circulate — was required by Iowa law to be held on the first Tuesday in August.

"The ironic thing is, is that if they want to change that, there's no reason why the supervisor question could not be put on a general election ballot or a primary election ballot," Pellant said. "We have two elections every year. They could ask the legislature to change it."

Pellant noted the Republican Party controls the governor's office and state legislature, so GOP politicans could amend Iowa Code to allow for the supervisor question to be asked during general elections.

"Our five Republican county supervisors ... could lobby our state representatives and state senators to change that law, but they just want to complain about it," Pellant said in an interview Wednesday.

WILF spearheaded efforts to bring the issue to ballots, along with the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County.

The actual financial cost of the special election won't be known until next week, after the auditor's office completes its canvass and certifies the result.

Shawna Anderson, a Plan 3 advocate and member of the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County, was “bummed” by the way the vote went, but she remains committed to the group’s watchdog role.

“I’m not going away,” Anderson said. “We’re going to keep an eye on the board and anything else that’s going on in the county, like the CO2 pipelines. We’re not going anywhere. We’re paying attention.”

The group cannot immediately seek another change to how county supervisors are elected, though.

Iowa Code Section 331.207 requires Pottawattamie County stick with Plan 1 for a minimum of six years before another attempt to change plans could be proposed to voters.

Pottawattamie County Auditor Mel Houser was pleased by how smoothly the election went, and thanked the poll workers for their time and diligence.

Houser was also struck by the voter turnout, particularly for a special election in the middle of summer.

"It was higher than I expected," he said. "Close to 13% voter turnout, which I thought was pretty good."

With regard to turnout, Jorgensen questioned why the plan advocated by CCPC and WILF received only 2,300 votes when they gathered more than 4,000 signatures on the petition that triggered the speccial election.

"Where did they go?" he said. "They didn't have the support they thought they had."

When asked about Plan 3's vote total, Anderson said that it's one thing to sign a petition on the street, but getting people to vote is still difficult.

"Showing up at the polls is a whole other story," she said. "People will sit around and (complain) all day long about how their local government works, but they won't show up to do anything to change it."

Despite the outcome, Anderson was heartened by the high level of voter turnout. She hopes it will translate into more people being politically aware in the future.

"Hopefully, since we had a decent voter turnout, that means that we will have more people actually paying attention to what's going on in our county and with our money," Anderson said. "There's a lot of stuff for people to pay attention to."

Miller also hopes that the higher-than-expected voter turnout turns into more civic engagement throughout the county.

"This is also kind of a good reminder, everybody that showed up at the polls to vote for this knew how important it was," she said. "And we've got elections coming up for city council, for school boards, for county government."

Those local races need candidates to step up to serve a term in office, she said.

"We need more involvement," Miller said. "I think the special election today just kind of demonstrated that there's a lot of people interested. Now we just need them to take that next step and get involved."