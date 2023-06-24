Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds launched the second annual Iowa Homeownership Incubator competition on Thursday, June 15.

The competition is a challenge to Iowa lending institutions and real estate professionals to think innovatively about advancing financial literacy around homeownership among all Iowans, with the winning idea receiving a $20,000 grant to help implement the initiative, according to a news release.

“Homeownership is one of the leading drivers of economic security and wealth creation for Iowans which is why we’re pleased to announce the Iowa Homeownership Incubator to help drive innovation in this area,” Reynolds said. “Iowa is already ranked among the top in the nation for first-time homebuyers and supporting financial literacy efforts will allow us to welcome many more Iowans home.”

Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Economic Development Authority, said homeownership benefits Iowans, their communities and businesses.

“The ability to affordably own a home is a key element to attracting and retaining our workforce but Iowans first must realize that homeownership may be within their reach, which is exactly what this incubator competition sets out to do,” Durham said.

The incubator requires partnerships among a lending institution or real estate company and a community organization or business, and the winning pitch will be awarded $20,000 to educate Iowans about financial literacy as it relates to homeownership and assistance programs available to them. Proposals are due Aug. 1.

“We look forward to seeing the innovative ideas for moving financial literacy around homeownership forward so we can open the door to homeownership for many more Iowans,” said Gavin Blair, CEO of the Iowa Association of Realtors.