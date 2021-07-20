 Skip to main content
Governor's Volunteer Award winners announced in virtual ceremony
Iowa volunteers were honored with Governor’s Volunteer Awards in a virtual ceremony on July 14.

Many southwest Iowa volunteers were recognized in this, the 37th year of the Governor’s Volunteer Awards program. However, it should be noted that many volunteers sat on the sidelines last year because of the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Those honored included the following:

Group winners

AMVETS Post No. 51, Kimballton

B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 531, Council Bluffs

COBRA CB Recreation Association, Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs Soccer Club volunteer coaches, Council Bluffs

Elk Horn-Kimballton Optimist Club, Elk Horn

Elks No. 445 and Boy Scout Troop 54, Atlantic

Golden Spiker’s Campers, Council Bluffs

Omaha Parrothead Club, Council Bluffs

Optimist Club, Griswold

Pella Corp., Shenandoah

Student council, Griswold

Westend Optimist Club, Council Bluffs

Individual winners

Carroll Peterson, Red Oak

Length of Service – Group Winners

Azria Health, Clarinda, 15 years

Barnes Wellness Center, Missouri Valley, 10 years

Connections Area Agency on Aging, Sioux City/Council Bluffs, 10 years

Harlan Senior Center, Harlan, 15 years

Mills County Public Health, Glenwood, 15 years

Length of Service – Individuals

Deb Bass, Council Bluffs, five years

Bryan Biederman, Treynor, five years

Nancy Bielenberg, Denison, five years

Linda Goos, Glenwood, 15 years

Alice Kenkel, Harlan, 25 years

Brandie Rosseter, Missouri Valley, five years

Evonne Sherer, Missouri Valley, 10 years

Connie Wiechmann, Lewis, 10 years

