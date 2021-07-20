Governor's Volunteer Award winners announced in virtual ceremony

Iowa volunteers were honored with Governor’s Volunteer Awards in a virtual ceremony on July 14.
Many southwest Iowa volunteers were recognized in this, the 37th year of the Governor’s Volunteer Awards program. However, it should be noted that many volunteers sat on the sidelines last year because of the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
Those honored included the following:
Group winners
AMVETS Post No. 51, Kimballton
B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 531, Council Bluffs
COBRA CB Recreation Association, Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs Soccer Club volunteer coaches, Council Bluffs
Elk Horn-Kimballton Optimist Club, Elk Horn
Elks No. 445 and Boy Scout Troop 54, Atlantic
Golden Spiker’s Campers, Council Bluffs
Omaha Parrothead Club, Council Bluffs
Optimist Club, Griswold
Pella Corp., Shenandoah
Student council, Griswold
Westend Optimist Club, Council Bluffs
Individual winners
Carroll Peterson, Red Oak
Length of Service – Group Winners
Azria Health, Clarinda, 15 years
Barnes Wellness Center, Missouri Valley, 10 years
Connections Area Agency on Aging, Sioux City/Council Bluffs, 10 years
Harlan Senior Center, Harlan, 15 years
Mills County Public Health, Glenwood, 15 years
Length of Service – Individuals
Deb Bass, Council Bluffs, five years
Bryan Biederman, Treynor, five years
Nancy Bielenberg, Denison, five years
Linda Goos, Glenwood, 15 years
Alice Kenkel, Harlan, 25 years
Brandie Rosseter, Missouri Valley, five years
Evonne Sherer, Missouri Valley, 10 years
Connie Wiechmann, Lewis, 10 years