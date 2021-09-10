Administrative law judge upholds Cube liquor license denial

“But I can’t in good faith tell you I support (the Cube’s renewal),” Carmody said.

At the meeting Petersen said in the overwhelming majority of the incidents detailed by police, there was no proof the perpetrators had been drinking at the Cube.

“The point is the liquor license relates to conducting a business to serve alcohol,” she said. “I am asking you to focus on the facts related to the issuance of the liquor license."

Carmody and Lt. Chad Geer spoke at the council meeting and testified during the Aug. 13 court hearing, as did local business owner Alice Johnson and Councilors Roger Sandau and Chad Hannan.

"I appreciate the patience the residents of Council Bluffs showed as we went through this process. There is not doubt that Council Bluffs is a safer community with today's news," Hannan said Friday. "I am very appreciative of the hard work from the Council Bluffs Police Department and city legal staff. Without their efforts we wouldn't have had a chance."

Wade said he was hopeful Larson with agree with the ruling.

"I'd think the director would give some discretion to the judge. Not that's he's bound to," Wade said. "But that's the legal advice."