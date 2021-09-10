Administrative law judge upholds Cube liquor license denial

An administrative law judge has upheld the Council Bluffs City Council's liquor license denial for Cube Ultra Lounge on the 100 Block, which is now known as Bier Fest. The matter now lies in the hands of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division director.
The judge issued the proposed order on Friday based on a hearing held Aug. 13 where multiple City Council members, law enforcement officers, a Cube staff member, owner and others testified.
Council members said that after the club's license was renewed in early 2020 after a contentious council meeting, Cube leadership vowed to work with the city and police department to improve its working relationship -- something council members and law enforcement said didn't happen.
The document described a number police incidents at the club, with council members, a neighboring business owner and law enforcement arguing the Cube fostered an environment that led to lawlessness.
Cube owner Frank Hoover and other stakeholders argued there was little evidence the majority of the police incidents could be directly tied to Cube Ultra Lounge, citing the number of bars on the 100 Block.
Administrative Law Judge Forrest Guddall said, weighing the evidence presented and existing case law, the council's "denial of a liquor license was not 'taken without regard to the law or facts' regarding the Cube. The Council’s vote was not 'clearly against reason and evidence.'"
Hoover has 30 days to appeal the decision to Steve Larson, administrator of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. If Larson agrees with Guddall's decision, Hoover could then appeal in district court, according to the Alcoholic Beverages Division.
Attorney Deb Petersen, who represents the bar and has defended it in that capacity at multiple City Council meetings, said Friday she hadn't yet had a chance to review or discuss the decision with her client and declined to comment further.
In the interim, Bier Fest is allowed to continue serving alcohol.
"The status quo is maintained until that time" of appeal, City Attorney Dick Wade said Friday.
At its Jan. 25 meeting, council members voted 4-1, with Councilman Mike Wolf the lone “no” vote, on a motion to deny renewal for the club located at 162 W. Broadway.
During the council’s afternoon study session that day, Police Chief Tim Carmody said that in his 10 years as a police chief — which includes time in Fort Dodge before coming to Council Bluffs — he did not recall supporting a license denial.
“But I can’t in good faith tell you I support (the Cube’s renewal),” Carmody said.
At the meeting Petersen said in the overwhelming majority of the incidents detailed by police, there was no proof the perpetrators had been drinking at the Cube.
“The point is the liquor license relates to conducting a business to serve alcohol,” she said. “I am asking you to focus on the facts related to the issuance of the liquor license."
Carmody and Lt. Chad Geer spoke at the council meeting and testified during the Aug. 13 court hearing, as did local business owner Alice Johnson and Councilors Roger Sandau and Chad Hannan.
"I appreciate the patience the residents of Council Bluffs showed as we went through this process. There is not doubt that Council Bluffs is a safer community with today's news," Hannan said Friday. "I am very appreciative of the hard work from the Council Bluffs Police Department and city legal staff. Without their efforts we wouldn't have had a chance."
Wade said he was hopeful Larson with agree with the ruling.
"I'd think the director would give some discretion to the judge. Not that's he's bound to," Wade said. "But that's the legal advice."
Wade said, "The council probably feels like they acted appropriately here. It's a tough thing to do," denying a license that could affect a business' ability to operate.
"To have their decision agreed with by the judge has to be heartening," he said.
Read the decision: