AHSTW bond issue passes, other results from county school districts

Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut Community School District voters approved a $12.9 million bond issue Tuesday to remodel, repair and improve the current K-12 facilities and to add on to the facilities.

The measure passed by a vote of 702 (65.98%) to 362 (34.02%).

A second public measure to issue $6.75 million in general obligation bonds for construction of an auditorium failed with a vote of 565 (53.35%) in favor and 494 (46.65%) against. It needed a supermajority of 60% to pass.

“We are so excited that Measure 1 passed -- so thankful our community is giving us the opportunity to renovate our building and fix it up to be a good facility for our current and future students,” Superintendent Darin Jones said.

Design work will begin in January, and the project will likely be put out for bid in fall 2022, he said.

Although the second project didn’t garner enough votes to pass, Jones was upbeat.

“The positive side of that is, more than 50% of our community thought it was good idea,” he said.

The earliest the district could hold another referendum on that proposal would be September 2022, Jones said.