AHSTW bond issue passes, other results from county school districts

Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut Community School District voters approved a $12.9 million bond issue Tuesday to remodel, repair and improve the current K-12 facilities and to add on to the facilities.
The measure passed by a vote of 702 (65.98%) to 362 (34.02%).
A second public measure to issue $6.75 million in general obligation bonds for construction of an auditorium failed with a vote of 565 (53.35%) in favor and 494 (46.65%) against. It needed a supermajority of 60% to pass.
“We are so excited that Measure 1 passed -- so thankful our community is giving us the opportunity to renovate our building and fix it up to be a good facility for our current and future students,” Superintendent Darin Jones said.
Design work will begin in January, and the project will likely be put out for bid in fall 2022, he said.
Although the second project didn’t garner enough votes to pass, Jones was upbeat.
“The positive side of that is, more than 50% of our community thought it was good idea,” he said.
The earliest the district could hold another referendum on that proposal would be September 2022, Jones said.
In another show of public support, Underwood Community School District’s updated Revenue Purpose Statement passed overwhelmingly with more than 84% of the vote.
Results from these and other Pottawattamie County school districts are given below. Please note that totals for some Tri-Center Community Schools races still do not include votes from one county served by the district.
Pottawattamie County School Boards
AHSTW (with three of four counties reporting):
At large: Adam C. Long, 404 (40.08%); Josh Guyer, 350 votes (34.72%); Rebecka Rosmann, 254 (25.2%); one write-in vote.
District 1: Angie Grote, 650 (68.21%); Dana Joseph Tuma, 303 (31.79%); one write-in vote.
District 4: Preston Krohn, 925 (99.36%); six write-in votes.
AHSTW Public Measure RZ: Yes, 702 (65.98%); no, 362 (34.02%).
AHSTW Public Measure SA: Yes, 565 (53.35%); no, 494 (46.65%).
Riverside
District 1 (one elected): Charlene Dalby, 330 votes (97.63%); eight write-in votes.
District 5 (one elected): Write-in votes, 102 (100%).
District 6 (one elected): Rebecca Schulz, 325 (97.89%); seven write-in votes.
Treynor
At-large (two elected): Mickey Stogdill, 90 (49.497%); Brandon Vorthmann, 90 (49.497%); one write-in vote.
Tri-Center
At-large (three elected, two of three counties reporting): Mike Olsen, 245 (31.49%); Jeremy VanArsdol, 236 (30.33%); Amanda Scherer, 154 (19.79%); Jeremy Garrison, 143 (18.38%).
At-large (two elected, four of four counties reporting): Derek Hall, 91 (36.25%); Ben Molyneux, 89 (35.46%); Brooke Zittergruen, 69 (27.49%); two write-in votes.
Underwood
At-large (two elected): Jeff Bonsall, 214 (29.76%); Erin Johnsen, 201 (27.96); Luke Stamp, 133 (18.5%); Jane Hall, 110 (15.3%); Anna Baxter, 57 (7.93%); four write-in votes.
Underwood Revenue Purpose Statement SB: Yes, 313 (84.37%); no, 58 (15.63%).