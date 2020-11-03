America Votes: Election Day in the Council Bluffs area

Poll workers in the Council Bluffs metro area reported a steady stream of voters on Election Day, as the area, state and country choose who will lead them in the coming years.
At New Horizon Presbyterian Church, where polls for Council Bluffs Precincts 10A, CB 10B and Garner Township were located, traffic was heavy Tuesday morning, slowed down during the middle of the day and picked up again by mid-afternoon, according to site Chairwoman Marilyn Wymore.
“There was a line down the sidewalk (in front of the church) when we opened this morning at 7,” she said.
Poll watcher Cheryl Boroughs said the three polls had seen a combined total of more than 1,200 voters by 2:30 p.m.
Boroughs was bracing for a long day — they were to be on duty from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., she said — but church members had shown mercy and put out quiche for breakfast.
A small bus brought students from Iowa Western Community College to vote, but only a few students took advantage of the first run, driver Kent Bates said. He said he would make another trip, if students sought a ride.
The bus was picking up students in the Reiver Suites parking lot, said Claudia Van Dyke, activities coordinator for the campus.
At Abraham Lincoln, home to Precincts 6, 7 and 11, a combined 952 voters had cast their ballot as of 2:50 p.m. The site was experiencing a slight lull after a busy morning and ahead of the after-work rush.
Dezerai Renshaw and Randy Richards, both of Council Bluffs, said the economy was among the key issues they considered before voting.
"I think if we don't have a stable country and economy, we won't have anything," Renshaw said.
Both said they're longtime voters and, in the presidential race, chose President Donald Trump.
It's important to vote, "so your voice can be heard," Renshaw said.
"I figure you can't complain about something if you don't take action," she said.
Both were able to walk in and get to voting right away.
"It was great," Richards said.
That wasn't the case at Epworth Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B., site of Precincts 1 through 5 in Council Bluffs. The line to vote extended from a door in the alleyway (adjacent to the church parking lot), around the building down 25th, and right onto Avenue B, where it extended past the building.
Voters reported wait times of around an hour-and-a-half to two hours on Tuesday afternoon. One voter reported a three-hour wait in the morning.
The Council Bluffs Public Library hosted Precincts 13, 14 and 15. At 3:30 p.m. there had been 536 votes.
"We have been steady, but not overwhelmed," site Chairwoman Patti Ford said.
Ford said she was happy to see the turnout.
"It's been wonderful. And wonderful to see all the young people," she said, noting as of the mid-afternoon the site had registered 25 new voters.
Iowa is among the many U.S. states that allow same-day registration.
