America Votes: Election Day updates in the Council Bluffs area

4:30 p.m. — Poll workers in the Council Bluffs metro area reported a steady stream of voters on Election Day, as the area, state and country choose who will lead them in the coming years.

At New Horizon Presbyterian Church, where polls for Council Bluffs Precincts 10A, CB 10B and Garner Township were located, traffic was heavy Tuesday morning, slowed down during the middle of the day and picked up again by mid-afternoon, according to site Chairwoman Marilyn Wymore.

“There was a line down the sidewalk (in front of the church) when we opened this morning at 7,” she said.

Poll watcher Cheryl Boroughs said the three polls had seen a combined total of more than 1,200 voters by 2:30 p.m.

Boroughs was bracing for a long day — they were to be on duty from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., she said — but church members had shown mercy and put out quiche for breakfast.

A small bus brought students from Iowa Western Community College to vote, but only a few students took advantage of the first run, driver Kent Bates said. He said he would make another trip, if students sought a ride.

The bus was picking up students in the Reiver Suites parking lot, said Claudia Van Dyke, activities coordinator for the campus.