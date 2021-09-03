Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton to headline Pottawattamie County GOP event

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton will be the keynote speaker at the Pottawattamie County GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Friday.

The fundraiser will be at the Treynor Community Center, according to the Pottawattamie County GOP.

“We are honored to welcome Sen. Tom Cotton back to Pottawattamie County. We are thankful for his lifelong commitment to serving and protecting our country’s freedoms. Leaving law and joining the United States Army after the attacks on Sept. 11, Sen. Cotton has worked tirelessly fighting for the citizens of this country. We look forward to hearing more of his story as we welcome him to our Lincoln Reagan dinner,” Starlyn Perdue, chairperson of the Republican Party of Pottawattamie County, said in a release.

Cotton is among a group of Republicans who’ve made multiple stops in Iowa — home to the first-in-the-nation caucuses — this year with a potential eye toward seeking the 2024 nomination.

The Treynor event is open to the public and attendees should RSVP by Sept. 13. A social hour will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the dinner and program beginning at 6:30. Go to pottcogop.com or email pottcogop@gmail.com for more information.

— An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the state Cotton represents. It has been corrected.

