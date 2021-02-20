Axne discusses COVID-19 relief, minimum wage, broadband during roundtable with district mayors

The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more with a hard cut-off at $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for married couples.

Some Republicans want to cut the size of the rebate as well as the pool of Americans eligible for it. The new round of checks will cost the government an estimated $422 billion.

Axne said she expects the bill to pass with a minimum wage increase to $15. The congresswoman and AP noted the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected several positives and negatives that would occur if the minimum wage hike makes it over the finish line.

On the plus side, about 900,000 people would be lifted out of poverty once the $15 hourly wage is fully in place. Some 17 million people making below the new minimum wage would see a pay raise. On the negative, about 1.4 million jobs would be lost as employers look for ways to offset their higher personnel costs.

Mayors expressed concerns about a raise affecting seasonal employees, like those working at city pools. Axne said a raise would need to include some provisions to address those issues.

“I agree, this will create difficulties for some small businesses,” she said. “We need to look at a way to structure this so we don’t cost people their jobs.