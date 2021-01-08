Axne supports articles of impeachment for Trump

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd, said Friday she supports a vote on new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Through her office, the Democrat announced her support of impeachment in the aftermath of Wednesday's siege on the U.S. Capitol by a cadre of pro-Trump supporters, who stormed the building on the heels of a rally in the nation's capital. Axne represents the 3rd District, which includes Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa.

“Yesterday, I urged the cabinet and Vice (Mike) President Pence to move towards invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. I did so because the president’s actions and rhetoric clearly pose a grave threat to our nation’s citizens and our democracy. As the Vice President has reportedly declined to explore this remedy, and cabinet secretaries have resigned rather than stand up to this president, the only Constitutional option left to protect our nation is for the United States Congress to approve articles of impeachment," Axne said on Friday.

Axne said she does, "not make this decision lightly."