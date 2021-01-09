Axne supports articles of impeachment for Trump

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd, said Friday she supports a vote on new articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Through her office, the Democrat announced her support of impeachment in the aftermath of Wednesday’s siege on the U.S. Capitol by a cadre of pro-Trump supporters, who stormed the building on the heels of a rally in the nation’s capital. Axne represents the 3rd District, which includes Council Bluffs and much of southwest Iowa.
“Yesterday, I urged the Cabinet and Vice (Mike) President Pence to move towards invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. I did so because the president’s actions and rhetoric clearly pose a grave threat to our nation’s citizens and our democracy. As the Vice President has reportedly declined to explore this remedy, and Cabinet secretaries have resigned rather than stand up to this president, the only Constitutional option left to protect our nation is for the United States Congress to approve articles of impeachment,” Axne said on Friday.
Pence has not publicly addressed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment.
Axne said she does, “not make this decision lightly.”
“But President Trump has the blood of five Americans — including one Capitol Police officer — on his hands. On Sunday, I swore to uphold the Constitution and protect our nation from enemies foreign and domestic. A president who incites an attack on the seat of our government is a threat that cannot be tolerated for even one more day,” she said.
Axne will be signing on to the resolution drafted by Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.
The Associated Press reported Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of California was meeting with the House Democratic caucus Friday to consider impeachment proceedings against the president.
Top lawmakers are sounding alarms that even though Trump is to leave office Jan. 20 when Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in, he could do great damage on his way out. And if Trump were to be impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate, he could be prevented from running again for the presidency in 2024 or ever holding public office again, the AP reported. Trump would be only the president twice impeached.
Conviction in the Republican Senate at this late date would seem unlikely. But it’s a measure of his uncomfortable position that fewer Republicans are speaking out against his removal, the AP noted.
One Trump ally, Republican minority leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, said “impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more.” McCarthy supported challenges to the Electoral College certification during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress.
Further reporting from the Associated Press:
McCarthy said he reached out to Biden and plans to speak with the Democratic president-elect about working together to “lower the temperature.”
Rep. James Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat, told CNN: “Everyone knows that this president is deranged.” One leading Republican critic of Trump, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, said he will “definitely consider” impeachment.
Additionally, Pelosi said Friday she has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing an “unhinged” President Donald Trump from ordering military actions including a possible nuclear strike in his final days and hours at the White House.
Pelosi said in a statement to colleagues that she spoke with Gen. Mark Milley “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes” for nuclear war. She said Milley assured her longstanding safeguards are in place.
The president has sole authority in the U.S. government to order the launch of a nuclear weapon. But a military commander could refuse the order if it were determined to be illegal.
Trump has been making no such threats.
The final days of Trump’s presidency are spinning toward a chaotic end as he holds up at the White House, abandoned by many aides, leading Republicans and Cabinet members. Late Friday Twitter “permanently suspended” his account. Before that he was tweeting, reverting to an aggressive statement that his supporters must not be “disrespected” after he sent out a calmer Thursday video decrying the violence.
Calls are mounting for legal action following the Capitol attack, in which one protester was shot to death by Capitol police and Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died. Three other people died from “medical emergencies” during the demonstration.
Strong criticism of Trump, who urged the protesters to march to the Capitol, continued unabated.
“Every day that he remains in office, he is a danger to the Republic,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
Schiff, who led Trump’s impeachment in 2019, said in a statement that Trump “lit the fuse which exploded on Wednesday at the Capitol.”
Articles of impeachment are expected to be introduced on Monday, with a House vote as soon as Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the planning and granted anonymity to discuss it.
The House impeached Trump in 2019, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him in early 2020.
Pelosi and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer have called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to to force Trump from office. It’s a process for removing the president and installing the vice president to take over.
But action by Pence or the Cabinet now appears unlikely, especially after two top officials, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao suddenly resigned in the aftermath of the violence at the Capitol and would no longer be in the Cabinet to make such a case.