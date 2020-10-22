Axne, with local state candidates, speaks to local businesses about pandemic effects, potential relief

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne walked the 100 Block Wednesday, speaking with local business owners about the effects of the COVID-19 and the need to pass an additional stimulus package during a Council Bluffs campaign stop.

“We can’t afford at this time to put a skinny bill in place. This is the time to double down,” said Axne, a first-term Democrat representing Council Bluffs and most of southwest Iowa in the 3rd District. She later said the biggest priority is, “first and foremost that we address the health care aspect.”

Axne said the Senate is not coming to the table with the resources needed to “make sure we protect people from contact tracing and testing perspective, to make sure that every single person can get a vaccine and get it for free.”

“We get the health care aspect taken care of, we put pieces in place that keep people safe, our economy can stay open, and not have this business of open and close and open and close” she said, noting she’s a small business owner as well. “That type of variable for small businesses is really difficult for them to be able to stay on top of things and survive.”

Axne called for funding to assist small businesses, stimulus checks for the middle class and continued unemployment for Americans who’ve lost their jobs.