Axne, with local state candidates, speaks to local businesses about pandemic effects, potential relief

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne walked the 100 Block Wednesday, speaking with local business owners about the effects of the COVID-19 and the need to pass an additional stimulus package during a Council Bluffs campaign stop.
“We can’t afford at this time to put a skinny bill in place. This is the time to double down,” said Axne, a first-term Democrat representing Council Bluffs and most of southwest Iowa in the 3rd District. She later said the biggest priority is, “first and foremost that we address the health care aspect.”
Axne said the Senate is not coming to the table with the resources needed to “make sure we protect people from contact tracing and testing perspective, to make sure that every single person can get a vaccine and get it for free.”
“We get the health care aspect taken care of, we put pieces in place that keep people safe, our economy can stay open, and not have this business of open and close and open and close” she said, noting she’s a small business owner as well. “That type of variable for small businesses is really difficult for them to be able to stay on top of things and survive.”
Axne called for funding to assist small businesses, stimulus checks for the middle class and continued unemployment for Americans who’ve lost their jobs.
“Making sure the money goes into the hands of Main Streets here in Council Bluffs, and not into the hands of (the) wealthy and corporations, which is unfortunately what some of my Senate colleagues would like to see in the bill,” she said.
On Oct. 1, the House passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that included business assistance along with a second round of direct payments to Americans. Since then, protracted negotiations between House and Senate leaders and the White House have continued — and the odds of a deal ahead of the Nov. 3 election dwindle.
Axne stopped by three businesses, joined by a trio of Democratic candidates for state office to represent Council Bluffs and Carter Lake — three-term state Rep. Charlie McConkey, Steve Gorman and Jen Pellant.
McConkey, D-15th, faces Republican challenger Sarah Abdouch in the general election, while Gorman will race first-term state Sen. Dan Dawson, R-8th, a Council Bluffs Republican.
Pellant faces Republican Brent Siegrist and Libertarian Bobby Fairchild in the Iowa House District 16 race. The winner will replace retiring Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, a Republican.
At Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee in the Hughes-Iron Building, owner Maggie Smith told Axne she participated in the Paycheck Protection Program through her bank, which helped buoy the business during its two-month closure in March and April and during the slow times since. Business continues to be up and down. Smith said she hopes another round of PPP is part of the next stimulus package.
“That was very helpful for us,” Smith told the Nonpareil.
She noted a nationwide or statewide mask mandate would also help businesses. Customers are required to wear a mask when not seated.
“We’ve lost business because of that, which is unfortunate,” Smith said.
At Caddy’s down the street, owner Brian Cadwallader told Axne his restaurants — three in Council Bluffs and one in Nebraska — said community support has been strong but the dip in travel has hurt some of his establishments. His restaurants The Salty Dog and newly-opened Big Kel’s are located in or near the Mid-America Center entertainment district.
Overall, business is at a little more than three-quarters what it was last year.
“We’re hoping that continues through the holidays,” he said.
Like Smith, Cadwallader credited the Paycheck Protection Program for providing stability.
Support Local Journalism
“Without the PPP money, we wouldn’t be standing here,” Cadwallader said.
Cadwallader said after initially requiring employees to wear masks, the practice is now optional with employees choosing what they’re comfortable with.
“We’ve taken a heat, a lot of people want us to be wearing masks,” he said, noting the majority of people who say something after from out of town.
He noted Caddy’s is big enough to allow for social distancing.
Axne’s last stop was at Bloom Works, where owner Alisa Roth said delivery service has grown but wedding and funeral business is down because of the pandemic. Roth asked Axne to make sure interstate and international commerce stays robust and free of barriers — the flower shop gets most of its product from a supply house in Omaha, which in turn brings in flowers from parts of the country, along with Holland and South America, for example.
Roth mentioned her late husband was a police officer, while her daughter was recently hired by the Council Bluffs Police Department. As their discussion ended, Axne said, “I don’t support defunding police,” touching on a topic of national debate that includes some calling for less funding for police. The topic also features some Democrats discussing the need to use additional funding to address mental health, substance abuse and other issues in tandem with law enforcement assistance.
“I want to make that clear,” the representative said. “I want them to have the support they need.”
Axne is locked in a battle with Republican David Young, who is looking to retain the 3rd District seat after serving two terms before losing to Axne in 2018.
Among recent publicly available polling: A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll conducted by Selzer & Co. in mid-September showed 48% support for a Democrat and 42% support for a Republican, with 10% unsure. And an early August Monmouth University poll showed Axne with a 48% to 42% advantage among registered voters.
The Cook Political Report currently rates the race “lean Democratic.”
Axne said as the country, and Iowa in particular, have faced tough times with COVID-19, floods and other natural disasters in recent years, “I’ve been able to deliver for people in this district.”
She mentioned tax extenders for biofuels, flood relief and protecting small businesses among her accomplishments.
“I’m here every step of the way for Iowa,” she said. “It takes a loud voice to make sure states like Iowa get what we need. I learned that early on. You have to be really strong about what you need in your own state and make sure it gets back here.”
Young and his supporters have criticized Axne for enlisting a fellow representative to vote by proxy for Axne in the House. Young tweeted on Wednesday, “Cindy Axne hasn’t been showing up for work,” tying Axne to a far-left congressman.
“This is obviously very misleading and it’s just a flat-out lie,” she said. “Just like every other organization in this country, we’ve put policies in place to make sure we can conduct our work safely, remotely. Just because I’m not standing shoulder to shoulder with 500 people during a pandemic doesn’t mean I’m not working. To do a proxy vote, you have to follow it on the floor, you have to be a part of the debate, you have to make sure your vote is sent in and cast appropriately — in my name. My vote is always my vote.”
Through his campaign, Young said, “I’m honored to be endorsed by small business advocacy groups such as the National Federation of Independent Businesses and the Iowa Farm Bureau. Small businesses and their workers appreciate the tax relief I voted for which was signed into law which allowed them to keep more of their hard-earned dollars. My opponent has stated and campaigned on repealing the tax relief law.”
Young said, “small businesses want to stay open and get back on their feet and help grow the economy, while Cindy Axne wrote Gov. (Kim) Reynolds to shut down the economy and put out a shelter in place order.”
Axne sent a letter to Reynolds on March 30 asking for a “stay at home” order to minimize a predicted COVID-19 spike.
“The contrast couldn’t be clearer — I want to keep taxes low and keep businesses and the economy open,” Young said.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.