Board of Supervisors approve Guttau's appointment to Veterans Commission

Mick Guttau of Treynor is the newest member of the Pottawattamie County Veterans Commission.

Guttau served as a combat helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, earning the Bronze Star, 29 Air Medals, the Air Medal with a V for Valor and twp Distinguished Flying Cross medals, according to information from the county. The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Guttau to the board.

Guttau has been involved in the community for decades, along with his longtime leadership at TS Bank. He said he’s happy to join the board, admitting there will be plenty to learn but he’s ready to “help provide for my fellow veterans.”

“I want to help make sure people are aware of the services that are available,” he said about the programs offered by Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs. “Not just that veterans are aware, but that their friends, family and neighbors are aware. I think some of my fellow vets aren’t comfortable stepping forward. I’d like to help the whole community learn about and the importance of these services, and how to refer veterans to them or make contact on behalf of a vet. It’s important to know.

“I hope I can be a part of getting that information out there.”