Board of Supervisors approve Guttau's appointment to Veterans Commission

Mick Guttau of Treynor is the newest member of the Pottawattamie County Veterans Commission.
Guttau served as a combat helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, earning the Bronze Star, 29 Air Medals, the Air Medal with a V for Valor and twp Distinguished Flying Cross medals, according to information from the county. The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Guttau to the board.
Guttau has been involved in the community for decades, along with his longtime leadership at TS Bank. He said he’s happy to join the board, admitting there will be plenty to learn but he’s ready to “help provide for my fellow veterans.”
“I want to help make sure people are aware of the services that are available,” he said about the programs offered by Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs. “Not just that veterans are aware, but that their friends, family and neighbors are aware. I think some of my fellow vets aren’t comfortable stepping forward. I’d like to help the whole community learn about and the importance of these services, and how to refer veterans to them or make contact on behalf of a vet. It’s important to know.
“I hope I can be a part of getting that information out there.”
Guttau replaces Phil Jacobs on the board. Board of Supervisors Chairman Justin Schultz said Iowa Code required the board to make an effort to replace Jacobs with a Vietnam Era veteran.
“We’re very excited to have Mick on the team,” Board Chairman Justin Schultz said. “He will bring a wealth of leadership to the commission.”
Guttau was one of four applicants interviewed by a county hiring committee that included Supervisors Tim Wichman and Lynn Grobe, Veterans Commission Chair Skyler Dooley, Planning Director Matt Wyant and Risk Manager Garfield Coleman.
“This group was extremely qualified to serve the veterans of Pottawattamie County,” the committee said in a letter to the Board of Supervisors.
“It’s an honor for me to step into Phil’s shoes,” Guttau said in acknowledging Jacobs’ many years on the commission.
Looking forward to his service on the commission, Guttau mentioned the “11 to 1” ratio in the military.
“That means that for every person in front, like I was, there are 11 people back. That’s what it made it possible for me to survive in combat. They supported me in every way. Food, medical, maintenance, mail,” he said. “I see this commission assignment as a way to pay back those who supported me. It’s my turn to do for them what they did for me.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.