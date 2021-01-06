Brown takes over Pottawattamie County Sheriff's role

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Rather than go to taxpayers for (jail) expansion, I want to go to the mental health system to see what we can do. The majority of inmates have mental health issues,” Brown said. “I’d like to work on a different program instead of incarceration that would be better for our population.”

Brown also mentioned looking to work with school boards and districts in the county to gauge interest in a school resource officer program.

As previously reported in the Nonpareil, Brown grew up in Harlan, graduating from Harlan High School before spending time at Iowa Lakes and Iowa Western Community Colleges. He joined the sheriff’s office in the jail division in 1999 and became a full-time deputy in 2003.

He was promoted to corporal in 2006 and promoted to sergeant in 2009, before becoming a lieutenant in 2015.

Brown has spent much of his career training colleagues, including instituting the office’s stun gun program. He also helped bring a pursuit intervention technique program to the office, procuring a vehicle for use in training deputies to use the PIT maneuver to disable vehicles during pursuits.