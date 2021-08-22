Carter Lake community fights for Shoreline golf course

CARTER LAKE — A proposal to rezone sections of Shoreline Golf Course, 210 Locust St. in Carter Lake received a large amount of backlash from the community at the most recent City Council meeting.
After a lengthy and at times heated discussion in a packed council chamber, the council voted to have the city pay for a real estate attorney to look over questions submitted by Carter Lake citizen Michael Bockman, who spoke on behalf of the community and golf course at the City Council meeting on Aug. 16.
Earlier this year, Landscapes Unlimited reached out to the Carter Lake City Council looking to add housing developments on and around the golf course.
“Through our various business strategies we have reconsidered Shoreline’s place in our portfolio,” Tom Everett, president of Landscapes Golf Management with Landscapes Unlimited, said at the meeting.
Everett reached out to Carter Lake Mayor Ron Cumberledge a little over two years ago to talk about a possible lease extension. At that time, Everett said Cumberledge indicated that the City Council was also frustrated that there was no revenue generated by the golf course.
“We have an investment in a golf course here that is not good for us and it’s not good for (the city),” Everett said. “We are merely trying to identify a win-win situation that could be transformative for the City of Carter Lake.
“People don’t come to Carter Lake because of the golf course design, they come for the proximity and the price.”
But attendees at the meeting disputed that claim.
Shoreline Golf, LLC has owned a leasehold interest in Shoreline Golf Course since 1996, according to the proposal from Landscapes Unlimited. Seventeen years remain on the current lease.
“I have pushed for a real estate attorney to review our current lease with Landscapes (the lessee) to clarify and explain several aspects of the contract,” said Carter Lake City Councilwoman Denise Teeple in an email to the Nonpareil. “I believe the council needs to fully understand the current lease regardless of the outcome of the proposal.”
One community member voiced a concern that the city attorney didn’t seem capable of answering questions that had to deal with the lease. Later in the meeting, City Attorney Michael O’Bradovich said he had no problem deferring to the expertise of a real estate attorney on the matter.
The proposal included building 74 residential housing lots — 42 on the lake and 32 on the golf course. The proposal recommended relocating the second and 13th holes on the course to where the driving range is currently.
“These two holes are located by the lake, making them the most unique,” Bockman said. “My whole intention of getting up and speaking was because I feel that this isn’t in the best interest of the community and for the golf course.”
Bockman said his frustration was from the city even entertaining additional conversations when the proposal won’t benefit the city.
Shoreline is 150 acres that features 18 holes, a driving range, golf retail store, restaurant, lounge and offers golf lessons.
“Shoreline is a top-rated golf course in the metropolitan area,” Teeple said. “To have this amenity in Carter Lake is part of what makes our community a beautiful recreational option. The green space, habitat and lake views make it one of metro downtown gems.”
Bockman said Shoreline is one of the only courses in the area that isn’t surrounded by houses.
“If you take away all the amenities, then what do you have left?” he said. “You’re left with a smaller course surrounded by houses. And the course will die.”
Teeple said they are working with another developer with the possibility of adding 35 homes on privately owned land.
“Carter Lake has other vacant land currently on the market that would be ideal for residential development without destroying our golf course,” Teeple said.
Bockman said 85% of the people who visit Shoreline are from Omaha, and nothing else in the community brings people into Carter Lake like the golf course.
“Shoreline’s close proximity to downtown Omaha’s entertainment district will continue to bring visitors and interest to Carter Lake,” Teeple said.
Councilmembers Jason Gunderson, Keebie Kessler, Jackie Wahl and Teeple voted yes to retain the real estate attorney, while Councilman Pat Paterson voted no.
“I’m not spending any money until we absolutely have to,” Paterson said. “I don’t think the council is going to move forward (with the proposal) so my vote in no.”
Near the end of the meeting, Paterson said he was going to make a proposal at the next meeting to send Landscapes Unlimited a letter saying the council was not interested in its housing development proposal.
Bockman said he hopes the council keeps its word and that he sees more people at the next meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20.