Carter Lake community fights for Shoreline golf course

“People don’t come to Carter Lake because of the golf course design, they come for the proximity and the price.”

But attendees at the meeting disputed that claim.

Shoreline Golf, LLC has owned a leasehold interest in Shoreline Golf Course since 1996, according to the proposal from Landscapes Unlimited. Seventeen years remain on the current lease.

“I have pushed for a real estate attorney to review our current lease with Landscapes (the lessee) to clarify and explain several aspects of the contract,” said Carter Lake City Councilwoman Denise Teeple in an email to the Nonpareil. “I believe the council needs to fully understand the current lease regardless of the outcome of the proposal.”

One community member voiced a concern that the city attorney didn’t seem capable of answering questions that had to deal with the lease. Later in the meeting, City Attorney Michael O’Bradovich said he had no problem deferring to the expertise of a real estate attorney on the matter.

The proposal included building 74 residential housing lots — 42 on the lake and 32 on the golf course. The proposal recommended relocating the second and 13th holes on the course to where the driving range is currently.