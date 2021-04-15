Citizens group isn’t giving up on Baughn Street

“They got the hospital (parking lot) now, but they won’t use it,” Stull added.

Steve Gorman, who lives on Fifth Avenue, said he was against closing Baughn. He said to fix it up and then close it would be “an insult to the neighborhood.”

“It’s not good for the community, it’s not good for the residents — and I believe you are to represent not only businesses and development but the homeowners who pay taxes in the community,” he said.

Ted Gray, who lives in the Lake Manawa area, said it appeared that the Y was trying to “bully” its way through the neighborhood. He said the Y shouldn’t have been allowed to tear down the old St. Patrick’s Church because of its historical and architectural value.

“712 had a proposal, and the Y wouldn’t work with them,” he said. “It’s a sad day when the neighborhoods have to sue the city to get some representation.”

Gray said the Y should use the parking at the hospital that CHI Health had already agreed to let them use.

Tony Beraldi, head of the Committee to Keep Baughn Street Open, said he had tried over and over to set up meetings with officials from the Y, to no avail. He said he would not like to meet with the national CEO of the YMCA.

Mayor Matt Walsh said at the beginning and end of the hearing that, since the citizens group had hired a lawyer, he and council members had been advised not to comment.

