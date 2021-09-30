City Council candidate profiles: Danielsen highlights sense of community, homelessness

Lindsey Danielsen said she is running for City Council to make sure Council Bluffs continues to grow.
“I believe in making sure that we are creating more growth to bring people to our great city and keeping them here,” she said. “With my experience in the planning commission I have learned a great deal of how we get that done.”
She said the biggest need Council Bluffs has is affordable housing, but that there are projects currently in the works to reinforce that.
Originally from Algona, Danielsen moved to Council Bluffs in 2006 after graduating from Iowa State University.
“I love the sense of community Council Bluffs has and how much we have grown as a city and continue to grow,” she said. “I have made this city my home and view the relationships I have created as family.”
Danielsen said she currently works on contract with Medtronic as a cardiac device specialist, working with cardiac pacemakers and defibrillators. She is the chair of the City Planning Commission, on the board of the Boys and Girls Club and previously served as a Teammates mentor.
She enjoys being outdoors biking and attending concerts. She has participated in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa — a bike ride organized by The Des Moines Register — for the past 14 years.
“I love when we can host the first night,” she said. “I am a big health and well-being person with running and lifting being my favorite activities.”
Another reason Danielsen is running is because “there is always room for improvement.”
“I believe the homeless problem in Council Bluffs is a key issue that needs to be addressed in a positive way,” she said.
A way to address that would be by creating rehabilitation programs within the city she said. Danielsen also wants to ensure Council Bluffs keeps a clean environment.
“As my 11 year old nephew said about me, ‘She is fun, and easy to talk to and she is a clean freak, so she will probably work really hard to keep the town clean,’” she said.
To facilitate growth in the community, Danielsen said she plans to continue events that promote those who work here to live here and that draw attention from outside communities.
“I believe our money should be spent cautiously and wisely,” she said. “I am a very dedicated and outgoing individual who is empathetic and listens. I am motivated to get things done and done right.”
Danielsen believes her knowledge and experience she has with the city government and her commitment to previous boards gives her the ability to make sound decisions about items the community is facing — including financial and planning issues.