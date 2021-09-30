City Council candidate profiles: Danielsen highlights sense of community, homelessness

“I love when we can host the first night,” she said. “I am a big health and well-being person with running and lifting being my favorite activities.”

Another reason Danielsen is running is because “there is always room for improvement.”

“I believe the homeless problem in Council Bluffs is a key issue that needs to be addressed in a positive way,” she said.

A way to address that would be by creating rehabilitation programs within the city she said. Danielsen also wants to ensure Council Bluffs keeps a clean environment.

“As my 11 year old nephew said about me, ‘She is fun, and easy to talk to and she is a clean freak, so she will probably work really hard to keep the town clean,’” she said.

To facilitate growth in the community, Danielsen said she plans to continue events that promote those who work here to live here and that draw attention from outside communities.

“I believe our money should be spent cautiously and wisely,” she said. “I am a very dedicated and outgoing individual who is empathetic and listens. I am motivated to get things done and done right.”