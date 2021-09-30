City Council candidate profiles: Gorman highlights neighborhoods, public safety

“I want to see more commercial investment in downtown Council Bluffs and the West Broadway corridor,” he said.

Since the Gibraltar Neighborhood Association formed in 2008, Gorman has helped organize and build the organization.

“My neighbors and I have enjoyed a healthy relationship with the City Council and The 712 Initiative to improve the quality and safety of our neighborhood,” he said. “I intend to take this community organizing experience to the city level.”

A concern he has is citizens not being able to afford property taxes, especially people who are on a fixed income. He said he plans to look over the city budget and make sure money is going where it should be.

Another priority of his is the infrastructure of roads and curbs in Council Bluffs.

As Council Bluffs continues to grow in size, Gorman said it puts stress on the efforts of Public Works and public safety.

“When we develop as a community it must be coordinated so that the citizens receive equitable services,” he said. “These two departments need to grow with our community as it develops.”

Gorman said he will benefit the City Council by bringing 30 years of experience in public safety to the council.

“I have served our community on the front line and understand the issues they face,” he said. “I am a problem solver and able to communicate with people while facing difficult issues.”

