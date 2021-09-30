City Council candidate profiles: Gorman highlights neighborhoods, public safety

Steve Gorman, a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs, is running for City Council because he wants to continue community service and serve the City of Council Bluffs.
Gorman has always had an interest in community service, and didn’t want it to end after he retired from the Council Bluffs Fire Department in September after 30 years.
“There are many other ways to serve my community and I intend to be a part of it,” he said.
Gorman served with his brother on the Council Bluffs Fire Department and he is also a retired journeyman electrician.
One of Gorman’s favorite parts of the city is the Gibraltar Neighborhood where he has lived for the past 16 years with his wife, Chris Gorman. Throughout the years, Gorman and his wife have enjoyed sharing their home during the Preserve Council Bluffs Historical Christmas walks.
Gorman said he will make neighborhoods and neighborhood issues a priority if he is elected. A concern he has is citizens not being able to afford property taxes, especially people who are on a fixed income.
“I will be available and work to solve the issues which arise on a daily basis in our community,” he said.
To bring more money into the community, Gorman wants to see more investments across the city.
“I want to see more commercial investment in downtown Council Bluffs and the West Broadway corridor,” he said.
Since the Gibraltar Neighborhood Association formed in 2008, Gorman has helped organize and build the organization.
“My neighbors and I have enjoyed a healthy relationship with the City Council and The 712 Initiative to improve the quality and safety of our neighborhood,” he said. “I intend to take this community organizing experience to the city level.”
He said he plans to look over the city budget and make sure money is going where it should be.
Another priority of his is the infrastructure of roads and curbs in Council Bluffs.
As Council Bluffs continues to grow in size, Gorman said it puts stress on the efforts of Public Works and public safety.
“When we develop as a community it must be coordinated so that the citizens receive equitable services,” he said. “These two departments need to grow with our community as it develops.”
Gorman said he will benefit the City Council by bringing 30 years of experience in public safety to the council.
“I have served our community on the front line and understand the issues they face,” he said. “I am a problem solver and able to communicate with people while facing difficult issues.”